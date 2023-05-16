Traffic Advisory for May 17 - 21, 2023

Events happening in the City of Boston will bring some parking restrictions and street closures.

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

DORCHESTER

HAITIAN - AMERICAN UNITY PARADE – Sunday, May 21, 2023

The annual Haitian American Unity Parade will be held on Sunday, May 21, 2023, with formation occurring on Blue Hill Avenue between River Street and Babson Street and on Babson Street from Blue Hill Avenue to Fremont Street. The parade route is Blue Hill Avenue from Babson Street right onto Westview Street entering Harambee Park with floats continuing on Blue Hill Avenue taking a right onto Talbot Avenue. Step off time is at 1 p.m.. Parking restrictions will be in place in the following locations:

Blue Hill Avenue, East side, from River Street (Mattapan Square) to Talbot Avenue

Blue Hill Avenue on Center Island, East side of island from Babson Street to Freemont Street

Babson Street, Both sides, from Blue Hill Avenue, heading northerly to Freemont Street

Talbot Avenue, Both sides from Blue Hill Avenue to Wales Street

Westview Street, Both sides from Blue Hill Avenue to Westview Way

DOWNTOWN

YOUTH PRIDE PARADE – Saturday, May 20, 2023

The Youth Pride will take place over the following – named streets: on Cambridge Street, straight onto Tremont Street, right onto Park Street, left onto Beacon Street, right onto Bowdoin Street, left onto Cambridge Street, through City Hall Plaza, right onto Congress Street, left into Adams Park, through Quincy Market Area, crossing over Surface Road to the Greenway. Parade will take place on sidewalks but the volume of participants may impact traffic in the area.

SOUTH BOSTON

THE ANNUAL HARPOON BREWERY 5 MILER ROAD RACE- Sunday, May 21, 2023

The race will take place over the following – named streets: FID Kennedy, Tide Street, left onto Drydock avenue, right onto Black Falcon Avenue, right onto Design Center Way, left onto Dry Dock Avenue, left onto Summer Street, left onto East First Street, right onto Farragut Road, left onto East Broadway Extension, left onto Day Boulevard, left onto Shore Road, ride onto East First Street, right onto Summer Street, right onto Dry Dock Avenue, right onto Black Falcon Avenue, left onto Dry Dock Avenue, right onto Tide Street. Expect rolling road closures to accommodate runners.

POLISH CONSTITUTION DAY– Sunday, May 21, 2022

The Polish American Congress of Eastern Massachusetts will be hosting Polish Constitution Day in areas around the Polish American Citizens Club in South Boston. Parking restrictions will be in place from 8AM to 6PM on the following streets:

Al Zwiercan Way (formerly known as Power Street), Both sides, from Boston Street to End of Street

Boston Street, Both sides, from Rawson Street heading northerly to the start of the bridge for the I-93 overpass.

WEST END

Canal Street Pedestrian Way for Playoffs – Wednesday, May 17, 2023 and Friday, May 19, 2023

The Mayor’s Office will be hosting a pedestrian only event on Canal Street so fans can gather and celebrate in a car free environment. This event will be repeated for both the Celtics as they progress through the playoffs. Parking restrictions and street closures will occur on the following street: