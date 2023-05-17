New Release 'Gentle Spirits' by Thomas Ford Conlan Explores Generations

Gentle Spirits cover Thomas Ford Conlan author photo The personal story publisher.

Gentle Spirits by Thomas Ford Conlan is a story that follows journeys through generations.

CAMANCHE, IOWA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Legacy Books Press LLC is proud to announce our latest novel, Gentle Spirits, by Thomas Ford Conlan. Gentle Spirits follows Samuel and Angelique through the splendor of nature, as they navigate the challenges of growing into an adult world full of uncertainty. With each step, they search for meaning in the great circle of life, finally understanding that as long as a soul remains in memory, a spirit never dies.

About the novel, Conlan talks about his process during the writing, “Gentle Spirits is a novel derived from real-world experiences, especially my several transformative hikes climbing Bear Butte, The Good Mountain, in South Dakota. The work began as a creative non-fiction memoir-in-essay. But as I pursued the essay, I discovered that through the relaxed rules of writing fiction, I could get across my somewhat mystical personal experiences in a more believable way. Gentle Spirits is a story of generations. My intention was to combine the life experiences of my grandfather, father, myself, and my son into the main male characters. That is, Firestone is not just my father, and Samuel is not just me.”

Conlan expresses his thoughts on his audience for Gentle Spirits, “I hope my readers of literary fiction will come away with warm memories of my characters, even though they are not perfect, they are gentle spirits who live to make the world a better place.”

His final remarks on Gentle Spirits, “Even though my gentle spirits experience many travails and challenges, they always look on the bright side of life, and as such, their beginnings and endings are happy.”

Journey with Samuel and Angelique and experience the grace of dolphins and wild horses on Cumberland Island; birds, dogs, butterflies, brook trout, and grapevines in Northern Michigan; trout-fishing in Spearfish Canyon; dogs and sheep on a Montana ranch; breathtaking duck migrations in the Canadian Provinces - and majestic hawks and a mountain bluebird on Bear Butte.

Early praise for Gentle Spirits

“Tom Conlan’s Gentle Spirits pulls the reader into the story from the first page. The characters and settings come alive with description and pacing that is just right as the story banks and turns. ‘Just one more chapter’ quickly turns into a binge-read. Conlan’s deft storytelling touch is hard to resist as we follow Samuel and Angelique and the rest of the cast and pull hard for them all to find their way.” -- Michael K. Brantley, author of Galvanized and Memory Cards

Tom Conlan lives, writes, and tends his modest grapevines on a small farm in the highlands of northern Michigan. Before settling down, he sailed the world’s lakes and oceans and Captained a Coast Guard Cutter. Tom now takes pleasure in his writing and the search for the elusive brook trout in backwater steams.

Tom's prose and poetry have appeared in numerous literary journals, as well as Michigan Trout Magazine. His lyrical memoir My Journey Begins Where the Road Ends... was released in June 2017 (Mission Point Press, Amazon.)

He is currently working on a visual, poetry collection entitled Secret Conversations while considering a sequel to Gentle Spirits.

Tom attended the Iowa Writer's Workshop, holds a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Queens University of Charlotte and a Master of Science from the US Naval Postgraduate School in Monterrey, California.

Learn more at www.thomasfordconlan.com and https://legacybookpress.com/gentle_spirits/. Buy now at on Amazon here.