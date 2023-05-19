SOLUM to Attend Power2Drive Europe in June

Automobile exhibitors during previous Power2Drive Europe events. Photo courtesy of Power2Drive Europe.

SOLUM Europe GmbH is going to showcase its e-mobility solutions at Power2Drive Europe 2023 in Munich, Germany.

MUNICH, GERMANY, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLUM Europe GmbH (SEG) is set to attend the upcoming Power2Drive Europe 2023, from June 14–16, 2023. The event will be held at the Trade Fair Center Messe München in Am Messesee 2, Munich City, Germany.

The SOLUM booth will be located at Booth B5.572 in Hall B5 of the Trade Fair Center Messe München. Sangkeun Ji, Leader of the Car Battery Division from SOLUM HQ, will be the primary expert in showcasing SOLUM’s e-mobility EV Power product, while Senior Business Development Manager Sergio Fiebich will be there to present all products related to SOLUM Energy. All these solutions are part of SOLUM’s initiative to build projects for a more sustainable future.

SEG President Eugene Paik and Vice President of Sales Stefan Völkel along with several sales representatives will also be present and available for business discussions during the event.

SOLUM will be one of around 250 exhibitors that will be participating in the event. However, as part of The Smarter E Europe, the whole platform is expected to have over 2,200 exhibitors and 85,000 visitors in total. Attendees can expect to meet top manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, fleet and energy managers, charging station operators, as well as e-mobility service providers and start-ups at this event.

Exhibitions on charging infrastructures, charging stations, electric vehicles such as BEV (battery electric vehicles), PHEV (plug-in hybrid electric vehicles), FCEV (fuel cell electric vehicles), traction batteries, mobility services, and more will be present.

Apart from these exhibits, visitors will also have a chance to get a glimpse of forthcoming innovative solutions and technologies, as well as market trends that will shape the future of sustainable mobility.

Power2Drive Europe 2023 is the international exhibition for charging infrastructure and e-mobility. This is the ideal event and platform for those who are in the field of new mobility and the energy world. As part of the continent’s largest platform for the energy industry, The Smarter E Europe, Power2Drive will run parallel with three other energy exhibitions, which are Intersolar Europe, ees Europe, and EM-Power Europe.