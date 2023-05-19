Infinite Protection LTD Enhances Scout Technologies That Could Help Prevent Mass Shootings
Mobile surveillance trailers designed to deter gun violence
We are proud to contribute to the collective efforts in creating a safer environment for everyone.”WAPAKONETA, OH, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinite Protection LTD, a leading provider of advanced security solutions, recently added Visual Gun Detection to their line of Scout Mobile Surveillance Trailers, which added to the Gunshot Detection Technology that was already available. These cutting-edge solutions aim to enhance public safety and help prevent mass shootings in the United States.
With an alarming rise in mass shootings, it is imperative to take proactive measures to safeguard communities. According to the Gun Violence Archive, following the May 15 shootings in Farmington, NM that killed 3 people and injured 6 others, there have been 226 mass shootings in the United States so far in 2023.
The Visual Gun Detection technology utilizes advanced computer vision algorithms to identify firearms in real time. Equipped with high-resolution cameras, the surveillance trailers continuously monitor public spaces, such as parks, schools, and event venues. When a firearm is detected, the system triggers an immediate alert, allowing law enforcement authorities to respond swiftly and effectively.
In addition to Visual Gun Detection, the trailers are equipped with Gunshot Detection technology, which employs acoustic sensors to identify the distinctive sound signature of gunshots. This technology can accurately pinpoint the location of the gunfire within seconds, enabling law enforcement personnel to respond rapidly to potential active shooter situations.
"Our mission at Infinite Protection LTD is to provide comprehensive security solutions that address the evolving threats we all face today," said John Buckmaster of Infinite Protection LTD. "Visual Gun Detection and Gunshot Detection technologies represent a significant step forward in preventing mass shootings and enhancing public safety. We are proud to contribute to the collective efforts in creating a safer environment for everyone."
Infinite Protection LTD has developed state-of-the-art mobile surveillance trailers that combine advanced surveillance capabilities with real-time threat detection technologies. The Visual Gun Detection and Gunshot Detection systems work in tandem to provide immediate alerts and enable swift responses to potential threats. Combined with other technologies, such as facial and license plate recognition and fire/smoke detection, the Scout Mobile Surveillance Trailers are an all-in-one safety command center.
The Scout Mobile Surveillance Trailers are designed to be easily deployable in various locations and feature solar and wind power systems, ensuring continuous operation without relying on external power sources. Equipped with remote access capabilities, law enforcement agencies can monitor the live feeds from the Scouts and coordinate their responses effectively. Each Scout is also equipped to trigger an immediate auditory and/or visual alarm response.
Infinite Protection LTD remains committed to ongoing research and development, continually enhancing the capabilities of its security solutions to address emerging threats effectively. The company aims to collaborate with law enforcement agencies, educational institutions, and community organizations to deploy these mobile surveillance trailers in strategic locations and maximize their impact in deterring mass shootings.
Infinite Protection LTD is a leading provider of advanced security solutions, specializing in the development and deployment of cutting-edge technologies to prevent and mitigate security risks. For more information call (844) 637-1350 or visit them online at www.infiniteprotectionltd.com.
