New Video Highlights Parallels Between America and Artsakh's Roads to Independence

America & Artsakh Video

Why the USA Must Stop the Genocide Against Armenians in Artsakh

This short video raises awareness on the common struggle for freedom and independence between America and Artsakh by looking at the parallels in history from 250 years ago.” — Jake Bournazian

WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- A new video is released on Azerbaijan’s invasion of Artsakh that highlights the parallels between America’s road to independence and the Republic of Artsakh’s struggle for independence. On December 12, 2022, the Republic of Azerbaijan sealed off all roads and blockaded all transportation into and out of the Republic of Artsakh (known as Nagorno-Karabagh during the Soviet era). The entire region is populated by indigenous ethnic Armenians, and they are cutoff from food, medicine, water, and other hygienic necessities. Just like the colonial militias’ stand against the British in 1776, the Republic of Artsakh stands alone in its fight for independence.“This short video raises awareness on the common struggle for freedom and independence between America and Artsakh by looking at the parallels in history from 250 years ago” said Jake Bournazian, spokesperson for the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, the organization responsible for producing the video. “America and the news media should know and understand the difference between a conflict and an invasion and help avoid the first genocide of the 21st century.”About the Knights and Daughters of VartanThe Knights of Vartan Inc. is a fraternal leadership and service organization of Armenian men dedicated to safeguarding and perpetuating the Armenian heritage and cultural traditions. Its membership represents the spectrum of the leadership of the Armenian community. It was founded in 1916 in Philadelphia and is based the United States with 22 local chapters which support Armenian causes around the world.For more information about the Knights and Daughters of Vartan, visit http://kofv.org

America and Artsakh: A Lot More in Common than You Know