Raltron Expands U.S. Operations with New 15,000 sq. ft. Facility in Miami, Florida

New Raltron Production Facility in Miami

New plant increases OCXO and TCXO production capacity for North American market ...

By scaling up local OCXO and TCXO production capacity and applications engineering capabilities, we are supporting our customers with a reliable, domestic source of high-performance timing products” — Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raltron, a global leader in high performance frequency management components, wireless antenna products and high quality audio components, announced today the opening of its new 15,000 square foot facility in Miami, Florida. This significant expansion enhances the company’s U.S. manufacturing capacity for Oven Controlled Crystal Oscillators (OCXOs) and Temperature Compensated Crystal Oscillators (TCXOs), while also strengthening local customer support, sales, and engineering services.With the new OCXO and TCXO production capacity, Raltron enables customers to mitigate risks associated with global supply chain disruptions and international tariff challenges. This move underscores the company’s commitment to ensuring supply security and operational efficiency for applications that rely on precise timing components, including telecommunications, LEO satellite, test and measurement, navigation systems, RF embedded systems, Mil/Aero, and data centers.The facility will also serve as a hub for Raltron’s growing U.S. sales and applications engineering team, enabling closer collaboration with customers and faster technical support response.“Our investment in this new Miami facility is a critical step in supporting our customers’ need for reliable, domestic sources of high-performance timing products,” said Sasha Wolloch, President of Raltron. “By scaling up local OCXO and TCXO production capacity and expanding our applications engineering capabilities, we are ensuring that customers receive not only faster deliveries but also faster hands-on technical and sales support here in the U.S.”The expanded footprint reflects Raltron’s continued growth as a trusted partner in frequency control and timing solutions for mission-critical applications worldwide. Visit Raltron’s new facility at 3075 NW 107th Ave, Miami, FL 33172 or visit raltron.com.###About RaltronFounded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that offers the most comprehensive line of frequency management devices in the industry. Raltron develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO’s, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, a variety of IoT compatible antennas, a comprehensive line of audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements, and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Raltron is dedicated to continuous growth through investing in its traditional markets including telecom infrastructure, consumer, industrial, medical, IoT, M2M and smart metering. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.

