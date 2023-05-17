Silvur Collaborates with Jack Henry to Guide Americans Age 50+ Through Key Retirement Decisions Silvur Retirement Score Predicts How Long Savings Last in Retirement

Community and regional financial institutions can offer Silvur, to educate their consumers and grow their share of the $1T+ retirement wallet.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silvur, a financial technology company that partners with community and regional financial institutions to guide American’s through key retirement decisions, announced today that Retirement Simplified, powered by Silvur, is now accessible through the Jack HenryTM digital banking platform. Silvur leveraged the Banno Digital Toolkit™, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital Platform™ is built on, to embed its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled Silvur to directly integrate into the digital banking platform providing a seamless banking experience. This integration contributes to Jack Henry’s growing ecosystem of over 850 fintechs, providing approximately 8,000 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their account holders.

Founded by CEO Rhian Horgan, a 17 year JP Morgan executive, Silvur has modernized what retirement decision-making in America looks like. In a sector filled with complexity, Silvur uses data to deliver bite sized, personalized education that allows Americans to retire with confidence. Through the Silvur experience consumers age 50+ have access to personalized tools and retirement calculators alongside over 1,000 lessons on topics including Social Security, Medicare, Taxes in Retirement and more. Silvur uses its powerful data platform to ensure that regional financial institutions expand their share of the retirement wallet. Rhian Horgan said “We’re thrilled to embed our technology through Jack Henry ™ digital banking platform. The Banno Digital Toolkit made it easy for us to chart this new path for securing retirement together. Digital banking is about more than transactions- it's the place where consumers come to access their full financial picture. By embedding Silvur in your digital banking experience, financial institutions are bringing timely, personalized education to their consumers and ensuring they grow their share of the $1T+ retirement wallet.”

About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.® Jack Henry™ (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 45 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their account holders. We empower approximately 8,000 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health. Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com.

About Silvur: Silvur is modernizing what retirement decision-making in America looks like. Silvur partners with financial institutions to deliver world-class retirement tools including education, calculators, and connections to their products and services, to support the key decisions their customers make in their 50s and 60s. Powered by data, Silvur’s platform provides personalized financial education for Americans and enables credit unions, community and regional financial institutions to expand their share of the retirement wallet. Silvur is the winner of 2021 Venturetech and runner up for 2021 NACUSO Big Idea Competition. Silvur has been featured in the NY Times, Forbes, Fortune, CNBC, and Yahoo Finance. For more information, please visit www.silvur.com