Silvur and Idaho Central Credit Union launch first of its kind embedded retirement experience for members age 50+

Silvur and Idaho Central Credit Union launch embedded retirement experience Silvur Retirement Score Predicts How Long Savings Last in Retirement

ICCU members can now access Retirement Simplified, powered by Silvur, through mobile and online banking.

We are excited to offer Silvur at Idaho Central Credit Union. It’s important for members to have the tools they need to plan for retirement.” — Brenda Worrell, CEO

POCATELLO, IDAHO, USA, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Silvur, a financial wellness platform empowering credit unions to guide their members age 50+ through retirement, and Idaho Central Credit Union launched the first of its kind retirement experience embedded in mobile and online banking. Integrated through Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT), Retirement Simplified, powered by Silvur, enables Idaho Central Credit Union members age 50+ to access personalized tools and retirement calculators alongside over 1,000 lessons on topics including Social Security, Medicare, Taxes in Retirement and more. Silvur helps credit union members access personalized retirement education and ensures that credit unions expand their share of the retirement wallet.

Founded by CEO Rhian Horgan, a 17-year JP Morgan executive, Silvur has modernized what retirement decision-making in America looks like. In a sector filled with complexity, Silvur uses data to deliver bite sized, personalized education that allows credit union members to retire with confidence. ”Today marks the next step in Silvur’s goal of providing always on retirement education. Idaho Central Credit Union has been at the forefront of modernizing digital banking experiences and we’re thrilled to help expand the mobile banking experience past solely transactions to now include education and connections to retirement products. Idaho Central Credit Union’s members have worked for decades to ensure a secure retirement, and this new partnership ensures they can access key retirement information at the tip of their fingertips” says Rhian Horgan, CEO of Silvur. “Silvur is proud to partner with Idaho Central Credit Union to deliver retirement all in one place to its members.”

“We are excited to offer this service at Idaho Central Credit Union. It’s important for members to have the tools they need to plan for retirement. At ICCU, our goal is to help our members achieve financial success at every level and Silvur is a great addition to the wide range of products and services we provide for our membership.” -Brenda Worrell, CEO

About Silvur: Silvur is modernizing what retirement decision-making in America looks like. We partner with credit unions and community banks to deliver their member's world-class tools including content, calculators, and connections to their products and services to support the key decisions their customers make in their 50s and 60s. Powered with personalization, Silvur’s platform provides critical retirement education for members and enables financial institutions to expand their share of members’ retirement wallet. Silvur is a CUSO and winner of 2021 VentureTech and runner up for 2021 NACUSO Big Idea Competition. Silvur has been featured in the NY Times, Forbes, Fortune, CNBC, and Yahoo Finance. For more information, please visit www.silvur.com

About Idaho Central Credit Union: Idaho Central was organized as a state-chartered credit union in 1940. The credit union’s administrative office is located in Chubbuck, Idaho. Idaho Central has over 1,800 employees serving over 580,000 members with 50+ locations throughout Idaho and Washington and over $10 billion in assets. Idaho Central is a full-service, federally-insured financial institution and is ranked as a top credit union in the nation in returning value to its members. For an Idaho Central location near you, please visit ICCU.com.