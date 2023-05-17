MarketsandMarkets to Host Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference in Frankfurt, Germany, on October 5th - 6th, 2023
Over the past 6 years, Marketsandmarkets Next-Gen Immuno-Oncology conference has become the leading annual meeting focusing on the next wave of biotherapeuticsFRANKFURT, HESSE, GERMANY, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketsandMarkets is excited to announce the dates and location of its forthcoming Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference, which will be held in Frankfurt, Germany, on October 5 and 6, 2023. This conference will provide a forum for the discussion of new developments in the field of immuno-oncology.
The Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference will bring together renowned experts, researchers, scientists, oncologists, biotechnology professionals, pharmaceutical industry leaders, and representatives from around the world. Over two days, the conference will feature a series of insightful presentations, interactive panel discussions, case studies, one-on-one meetings and networking sessions.
This conference aims to explore the latest advancements, trends, and breakthroughs in immuno-oncology, which has revolutionized cancer treatment by harnessing the power of the immune system to combat cancer. Attendees will have the opportunity to gain in-depth knowledge about cutting-edge research, clinical trials, personalized medicine, immunotherapies, biomarkers, and emerging technologies in the field.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐱𝐭-𝐆𝐞𝐧 𝐈𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐨 𝐎𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞:
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗲𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗦𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: The conference will cover a wide range of topics, including immune checkpoint inhibitors, CAR-T cell therapies, cancer vaccines, immune system modulators, combination therapies, precision medicine, and predictive biomarkers. Attendees can expect insightful presentations, case studies, and discussions led by industry experts.
𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁-𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗹 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: Engage in interactive panel discussions on key challenges and opportunities in immuno-oncology, regulatory considerations, commercialization strategies, and future trends. Gain valuable insights from thought leaders and participate in Q&A sessions.
𝗡𝗲𝘁𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀: Connect with industry peers, potential collaborators, and thought leaders during dedicated networking breaks. Expand your professional network, foster collaborations, and exchange ideas with like-minded professionals.
𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀: Researchers and scientists will have the opportunity to showcase their latest research findings through poster presentations. This platform encourages knowledge sharing and provides an avenue for attendees to learn about ground-breaking studies and engage in fruitful discussions.
𝗘𝘅𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗔𝗿𝗲𝗮: Explore the exhibition area featuring leading companies, organizations, and solution providers showcasing their innovative products, technologies, and services in the field of immuno-oncology. Discover the most recent developments and consider possible partnerships.
The Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference is expected to attract over 500 participants from around the world, including top-level executives, decision-makers, and experts from the biotech, pharmaceutical, and academic sectors. The conference will provide a unique opportunity for participants to learn from and network with the leading experts in the field, as well as to explore the latest advancements in immuno-oncology.
Registration for the Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference is now open. Early-bird registration of 20% is available until 31st August 2023.
For more information about the conference, including the full agenda and registration details, please visit the conference website at https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/immuno-oncology-conference-germany/register.
MarketsandMarkets is committed to organizing a safe and productive conference experience for all attendees. The event will adhere to all necessary health and safety guidelines set by local authorities and global health organizations to ensure a secure environment for networking and learning.
Join us at the Next-Gen Immuno Oncology Conference to stay well-informed of the latest advancements and trends in immuno-oncology and contribute to the global fight against cancer.
For registration, sponsorship opportunities, and more information, please visit the conference website at https://events.marketsandmarkets.com/immuno-oncology-conference-germany/become-sponsor or write us at events@marketsandmarkets.com.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬
One of the world's top companies for B2B conferences, summits, and corporate events is MarketsandMarketsTM Conferences. Our events give business executives, decision-makers, and subject-matter experts a forum for networking, knowledge exchange, and discussion of the most recent advancements in their specialised industries. We provide coverage for many different areas, including pharmaceuticals, healthcare, biotechnology, information technology, and many more. Excellent delegates from all over the world, such as Fortune 500 firms, SMEs, startups, and others, regularly attend our events.
We bring together top experts from academia, business, and government at our conferences to share knowledge and best practices, talk about opportunities and problems, and examine new trends and technology. Our conferences are geared towards offering high-quality and informative content.
We at MarketsandMarkets Conferences are dedicated to giving our attendees the most beneficial and educational experience we can. We are committed to providing events that beyond the expectations of our participants and work hard to foster an environment that fosters collaboration, creativity, and thought leadership. Discover the most recent trends, innovations, and best practices in your sector by attending our upcoming conference.
