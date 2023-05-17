ONLY 10 DAYS UNTIL THE INTERNATIONAL SPACE DEVELOPMENT CONFERERENCE IN MAY 2023
National Space Society Event Will Run from May 25-28, Discount Rates Still AvailableDALLAS, TX, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Space Society's International Space Development Conference® (ISDC®) will be held on May 25-28, 2023, at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center in Frisco, Texas, a suburb of Dallas. Substantial NSS member, student, and senior discounts are still available—prices will be higher at the venue.
The ISDC® is the premiere annual event of the National Space Society (NSS), bringing together leading managers, engineers, scientists, educators, and businesspeople from civilian, military, commercial, entrepreneurial, and grassroots advocacy space sectors, to work toward the common goal of developing a spacefaring civilization.
Premiere speakers for 2023 include:
• Dr. Bonnie Dunbar, retired NASA astronaut, Engineer, and Educator
• Jared Isaacman, Founder of Polaris Dawn and Mission Commander for the Inspiration4 Orbital Flight
• Eileen Collins, retired NASA astronaut and author
• Daniel Suarez, New York Times bestselling author of "Delta V" and "Critical Mass"
• Dr. Eric Smith, Program Scientist for the James Webb Space Telescope
• Dylan Taylor, Chairman and CEO of Voyager Space Holdings and New Shepard Crewmember
• Dr. Robert Zubrin, President at Pioneer Astronautics, author, and co-founder of the Mars Society
• Dr. Greg Autry, Director, Thunderbird Initiative for Space Leadership, Policy, and Business, Thunderbird School of Global Management
• Dr. Pascal Lee, Planetary Scientist at the SETI Institute, Co-Founder and Chairman of the Mars Institute, and Director of the Haughton-Mars Project
• Rod Pyle, space author, and Editor-in-Chief of Ad Astra magazine
• Emily Carney, space historian and founder of Space Hipsters
• Dr. David Livingston, founder and host of The Space Show
And many other visionaries of the new space age.
Join the many newspace and space science enthusiasts, professional scientists, engineers, newspace entrepreneurs, astronauts, students, and people just like you, at the oldest and most exciting space gathering, the National Space Society's International Space Development Conference! For more information, see the ISDC2023 website.
The National Space Society was founded in 1987 via a merger of the National Space Institute and the L5 Society. The NSS is the preeminent citizen's voice on space exploration, development, and settlement. To learn more about the NSS and its mission to establish humanity as a spacefaring species, visit us on the web at space.nss.org.
