Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,974 in the last 365 days.

Sofema Online provides EASA Part CAMO HF & SMS Recurrent Training

Sofema Online provides EASA Part CAMO HF & SMS Recurrent Training

Sofema Online provides EASA Part CAMO HF & SMS Recurrent Training

Recurrent training for Human Factors and Safety Management Systems (SMS) is available on Sofema Online. More details are available in the material below

SOFIA, BULGARIA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to offer dedicated recurrent training for Human Factors and Safety Management Systems (SMS) which is fully compliant with the requirements of GM2 CAMO.A.305(g) in the specific case that the delegates have completed already initial HF training acceptable to the Competent Authority

EASA Part CAMO Safety & Human Factor Training (Recurrent) with VO

With the introduction of Part CAMO, EASA requires the implementation of Safety Management Systems within all EASA Part CAMO organisations.

This 1-day recurrent course integrates both Human Factor and Safety Management System Elements fully compliant with GM2 CAMO.A.305(g) HF & SMS Training Requirements.

Reality Check

The CAMO whilst not directly “hands on” sits in the middle of the maintenance story, communicating with both the operator and maintainer. It is critically important to ensure that all CAMO personnel are willing to engage with the organisation‘s safety management system as well as to remain aware of the potential for human error-driven exposure at all times.

> Sofema Online Safety Management and Human Factor Courses provide Voice Over to ensure value is added to the course and results in very strong positive client feedback.

Guest Enrollment for Training, Engineering, or Quality Manager - They can experience this course without cost as guests. Sofema will enroll senior managers for auditing and assessment purposes. FOC guest enrollment is requested at team@sassofia.com with the message “Guest Enrollment CAMO HF/SMS recurrent”.

Sofema Online Virtual Aviation Academy:
- SOL ensures that behind each training is a practical knowledgeable tutor
- Convenience and flexibility, availability ease of use through any internet-connected computer, and the ability of the student to learn at their own pace without any limitations
- Configured for Tablet / Mobile Devices
- An opportunity for client's employees to build competence in the workplace
- Satisfy all regulatory recurrent obligations

Sofema Course Development

Sofema Online training courses have been developed by Industry Professionals with more than 40 years of Commercial Aviation experience across a range of disciplines.

All delegates shall receive Sofema Online / AETS-Sofema Certificate on completion of the Course Examination.

How Many Delegates Have Enrolled in Sofema Regulatory Compliant & Vocational Courses? Since Sofema started back in 2008 over 85,000 Delegates have enrolled in Sofema training.

Next Steps

>> Immediate enrollment in the course <<

For Group and Guest Enrollments: team@sassofia.com

Мulti-delegate discounts, opportunities for enroll now pay later, and many more regulatory training support initiatives are enquired at team@sassofia.com

Steve Bentley
Sofema Online
+359 2 423 3870
team@sassofia.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Sofema Online provides EASA Part CAMO HF & SMS Recurrent Training

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Companies, Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more