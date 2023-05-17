Sofema Online provides EASA Part CAMO HF & SMS Recurrent Training
Recurrent training for Human Factors and Safety Management Systems (SMS) is available on Sofema Online. More details are available in the material belowSOFIA, BULGARIA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sofema Online (SOL) www.sofemaonline.com is pleased to offer dedicated recurrent training for Human Factors and Safety Management Systems (SMS) which is fully compliant with the requirements of GM2 CAMO.A.305(g) in the specific case that the delegates have completed already initial HF training acceptable to the Competent Authority
EASA Part CAMO Safety & Human Factor Training (Recurrent) with VO
With the introduction of Part CAMO, EASA requires the implementation of Safety Management Systems within all EASA Part CAMO organisations.
This 1-day recurrent course integrates both Human Factor and Safety Management System Elements fully compliant with GM2 CAMO.A.305(g) HF & SMS Training Requirements.
Reality Check
The CAMO whilst not directly “hands on” sits in the middle of the maintenance story, communicating with both the operator and maintainer. It is critically important to ensure that all CAMO personnel are willing to engage with the organisation‘s safety management system as well as to remain aware of the potential for human error-driven exposure at all times.
> Sofema Online Safety Management and Human Factor Courses provide Voice Over to ensure value is added to the course and results in very strong positive client feedback.
Guest Enrollment for Training, Engineering, or Quality Manager - They can experience this course without cost as guests. Sofema will enroll senior managers for auditing and assessment purposes. FOC guest enrollment is requested at team@sassofia.com with the message “Guest Enrollment CAMO HF/SMS recurrent”.
Sofema Online Virtual Aviation Academy:
- SOL ensures that behind each training is a practical knowledgeable tutor
- Convenience and flexibility, availability ease of use through any internet-connected computer, and the ability of the student to learn at their own pace without any limitations
- Configured for Tablet / Mobile Devices
- An opportunity for client's employees to build competence in the workplace
- Satisfy all regulatory recurrent obligations
Sofema Course Development
Sofema Online training courses have been developed by Industry Professionals with more than 40 years of Commercial Aviation experience across a range of disciplines.
All delegates shall receive Sofema Online / AETS-Sofema Certificate on completion of the Course Examination.
How Many Delegates Have Enrolled in Sofema Regulatory Compliant & Vocational Courses? Since Sofema started back in 2008 over 85,000 Delegates have enrolled in Sofema training.
Next Steps
>> Immediate enrollment in the course <<
For Group and Guest Enrollments: team@sassofia.com
Мulti-delegate discounts, opportunities for enroll now pay later, and many more regulatory training support initiatives are enquired at team@sassofia.com
