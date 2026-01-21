HAECO Global Engine Support Signs PTP Agreement with Sofema and Renews Corporate Freedom Pass for Fifth Year

HAECO Global Engine Support Strengthens Partnership with Sofema

SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HAECO Global Engine Support has signed a Privileged Training Partner (PTP) agreement with Sofema and has also renewed its Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP) for a fifth consecutive year. The two agreements formalize the continued cooperation between the organizations in the area of regulatory and vocational training.A milestone in professional development cooperationThe renewal of the Corporate Freedom Pass extends HAECO Global Engine Support’s access to Sofema’s online training portfolio, providing ongoing availability of learning resources for its workforce. In parallel, entry into the PTP program establishes an expanded framework for cooperation, including structured support and defined commercial benefits.Together, these steps reflect the continuation and development of the long-term working relationship between HAECO Global Engine Support and Sofema.About HAECO Global Engine SupportHAECO Global Engine Support operates from major aviation hubs including Hong Kong, London, Amsterdam, and Dallas. The company provides on-wing and off-wing engine support services, including engine storage, minimum engine downtime solutions, global engine support capabilities, hospital shop visits, and field services. These activities support operators in maintaining safety, reliability, and regulatory compliance across global fleets.Corporate Freedom Pass – fifth year of implementationWith the renewal of the Corporate Freedom Pass, HAECO Global Engine Support continues to provide its personnel with:Unlimited access to Sofema’s online training portfolioA continuous training framework aligned with regulatory developments and industry requirementsScalable enrollment management, enabling organizations to self-manage course access for staffThe CFP model is designed to support long-term training planning while providing flexibility for workforce development.Privileged Training Partner program participationThrough the Privileged Training Partner agreement, HAECO Global Engine Support gains access to an expanded set of cooperation benefits with Sofema. As a CFP client entering its fifth year, the PTP framework includes one complimentary team slot with each qualifying plan purchase (CFP-5 and above) for the duration of the agreement year.PTP participants also have access to defined corporate and individual discounts across Sofema’s classroom, webinar, and online training portfolios, which together cover more than 700 instructor-led courses and over 400 online training programs.About Sofema Aviation ServicesFounded in 2008, Sofema Aviation Services provides regulatory and vocational training to aviation professionals worldwide. Through its classroom training activities and its online learning division, Sofema Online (SOL), the organization supports compliance and competence development aligned with EASA, FAA, GCAA, and other international regulatory frameworks.Privileged Training Partner programThe Sofema Privileged Training Partner program is available to organizations seeking structured training cooperation and defined commercial frameworks to support workforce development and regulatory compliance objectives.

