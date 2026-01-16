Sofema Aviation Services to Participate at MRO Middle East 2026, Booth 860

MRO Middle East with Sofema

SOFIA, BULGARIA, January 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sofema Aviation Services (SAS) has confirmed its participation at MRO Middle East 2026, taking place on 4–5 February 2026 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The company will be located at Booth 860.As the aviation industry prepares to gather for the event, SAS encourages attendees to use the official MRO Middle East App to support registration, meeting scheduling, and professional networking ahead of the exhibition. The app provides access to event features that allow participants to plan meetings and manage their visit in advance.Focus on Regulatory and Workforce ChallengesMRO Middle East 2026 is expected to host more than 260 exhibitors and over 8,300 attendees. Within this environment, Sofema Aviation Services will focus its presence on supporting organizations addressing evolving regulatory requirements.At Booth 860, the SAS team will engage with industry professionals on technical and organizational topics, including EASA Part 145, Part 147, and forthcoming EASA Part-IS requirements. Discussions will center on practical approaches to regulatory compliance, safety management, and workforce development.Topics to Be Presented at Booth 860Visitors to the Sofema stand will be able to explore the following areas:Training Roadmaps: Consultancy support aimed at assisting Quality and Training Managers in aligning training systems with regional and international regulatory frameworks.Workforce Solutions: Approaches to addressing personnel development needs through structured online and instructor-led training programs.Regulatory Alignment: Information sessions covering EASA, UAE GCAA, and Saudi GACA bridging courses, supporting organizations operating across multiple regulatory environments.Corporate Freedom Pass (CFP): Presentation of Sofema’s subscription-based training model designed to provide scalable access to regulatory training across organizations.Event InformationEvent: MRO Middle East 2026Dates: 4–5 February 2026Location: Dubai World Trade CentreSofema Stand: Booth 860The meeting and networking functions within the MRO Middle East App are currently active, enabling attendees to arrange one-to-one meetings prior to the event.About Sofema Aviation ServicesSofema Aviation Services (SAS) is a global provider of regulatory training and consultancy services to the aviation industry. In 2025, SAS recorded over 41,000 enrollments. Through its online division, Sofema Online (SOL) , the organization offers more than 500 courses supporting aviation professionals and organizations in meeting regulatory and operational requirements.

