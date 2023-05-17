Sepura Invests in Two Key Senior Management Team Roles
Critical Communications supplier Sepura has added a new Worldwide Sales Director and R&D Director to its Senior Management Team.CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Critical Communications supplier Sepura has announced two key additions to its Senior Management Team, with Anthony Sutton joining as Worldwide Sales Director and Miguel Calvo joining as R&D Director.
Strengthening the Senior Management Team has been a key focus during a period of growth and wider investment for the company, which has expanded its portfolio of innovative TETRA products and a compelling migration solution featuring TETRA and LTE.
Anthony joins from Ranplan Wireless, where in his role as Chief Commercial Officer he led a sales team delivering software solutions for both private and public safety networks. Before this he held roles with Cobham Wireless and Axell Wireless, gaining a deep understanding of TETRA networks in metro and critical national infrastructure environments.
As Worldwide Sales Director, Anthony will lead Sepura’s global sales team across both its TETRA and LTE product solutions. On joining Sepura, Anthony said: “Sepura’s reputation in the communications market is second to none, and I look forward to the challenge of supporting our customers with their existing communication challenges and throughout their migration to broadband solutions.”
Miguel joins Sepura from his role as Chief Technology Officer at Ultimaker, a world-leading provider of 3D printing products and services. Prior to this he held senior technical leadership roles at Linx Printing and a range of other engineering organisations. In addition to a very strong technical background, Miguel brings extensive experience in business improvement and change management.
As R&D Director, Miguel will ensure Sepura’s renowned product robustness and innovation continue to support their mission critical users around the world.
Miguel said: “I am excited by the challenge of driving the delivery of innovative communications solutions to mission critical users around the world. I see our solutions as a key part of the public safety users’ toolbox, enabling them to support the wider society by keeping the public safe. I can’t wait to get started.”
Steve Barber, Chief Executive Officer at Sepura added: “Since we were acquired by Epiris in 2022, we have taken several steps to strengthen our core team. This is part of our long-term investment in new markets and technologies, and Miguel and Anthony will have key roles in delivering this. These two appointments strengthen our senior leadership team and will enable Sepura to drive its business forward as we develop our new broadband products and services portfolio.”
Sepura’s SCU3 dual mode device will be part of its product demonstration at Critical Communications World, held in Helsinki between 23 and 25 May. This will include the demonstration of a range of applications, mapping and location reporting alongside vehicle installations.
The SCU3 has also been shortlisted for the Advances in Sustainability Award at the International Critical Communications Awards, while its recently introduced VHF TETRA Portfolio has been shortlisted for Best TETRA Solution.
For more Sepura press releases, please visit our news page at www.sepura.com/news
Ben Yelton
Sepura
+44 1223 876000
ben.yelton@sepura.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn