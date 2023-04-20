Sepura Signs Waleed Communications as Sales Partner in Oman

Sepura Regional Sales Director Terence Ledger (centre) presents the Partner Certificate to George Mathew, Head of Sales (left) and Sanjay Kondalkar, General Manager (right) and from Waleed Communications.
Petrochemical and utilities plants need a secure, reliable voice communications network and Sepura has extensive experience deploying such systems with users in the Middle East.
Sepura has added a proven solution provider in Oman to their partner network, increasing their presence in the Middle East critical communications market.
CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Sepura has signed Waleed Communications as a sales partner in Oman, adding a proven solution provider to their network of partners and increasing their presence in the fast-growing Middle East critical communications market.
The partnership will enable Waleed Communications to offer Sepura's range of mission critical communication solutions to public safety organisations throughout Oman, including police and emergency response teams, as well as organisations running petroleum plants and those charged with protecting critical national infrastructure such as airports and public transport.
Sepura’s radios have a history of successful deployment in the Middle East, used across the region to provide the communications links for public safety organisations who need reliable, secure communications to safely complete operations.
"We are excited to offer our customers in Oman access to Sepura’s products," said Sanjay Kondalkar, General Manager for Waleed Communications. "Sepura is a global leader in critical communication solutions, and we believe that this partnership will benefit our customers with access to the latest technology.
“The Middle East is a region keen to explore the opportunities presented by broadband, and Sepura’s hybrid TETRA+LTE products are encouraging considerable local interest as organisations look for their future generation solutions.”
Sepura has an extensive global network of partners and customers in the public safety and commercial sectors. The partnership with Waleed Communications is part of Sepura's ongoing commitment to expanding its presence in the Middle East and providing high-quality communication solutions to customers in the region.
"We are pleased to welcome Waleed Communications as our partner in Oman," said Terence Ledger, Regional Sales Director for Middle East, Africa and APAC at Sepura. "We believe that their expertise in the local market, combined with our proven products and experiencer within global public safety markets will enable us to provide critical communication solutions that meet the needs of users in Oman."
For more Sepura press releases, please visit our news page here.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.