Inc. Magazine includes Paras Biopharma Finland as one of the Top 10 Most Innovative Biotech Companies to Follow in 2023
OULU, FINLAND, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- PARAS BIOPHARMA (BIOLOGICS CDMO) FINLAND, a biopharmaceutical technology development company is pleased to be included by Inc. Magazine, USA as “One of the Top 10 Most Innovative Biotech Companies to Follow in 2023”.
INC Magazine serves as an online ‘go-to’ informative tool for ‘business leaders and entrepreneurs, including CEOs and owners of small-to-midsize companies to success, providing news, advice, and inspirational articles.
The Inc. Magazine discussed and profiled Paras Biopharma’s CEO, Dr. Ashesh Kumar where Dr. Kumar elaborated on expanding biologics activities of the company and their valuable contribution to the biopharma industry.
Full-service expertise for Biologics Manufacturing at Paras Biopharma (Biologics CDMO) Finland, can be found at https://theincmagazine.com/paras-biopharma-an-innovative-endvour-by-ashesh-kumar-ushering-path-to-developing-complex-biologics-in-the-most-efficient-way/
About Paras Biopharmaceuticals Finland Oy: Paras Biopharmaceuticals’ major activities are “Biologics CDMO” Services and Biologics & Biosimilar Technology Development & Scale-up, in addition to offering co-development & licensing partnership opportunities of high-value Biologics. Paras Biopharma’s unique technologies (Biomultifold®, Noblecleav® and Cytofold StructQuant®) facilitates achieving high-productivity & quality of biologics.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has established its expertise in critical areas providing biologics CDMO, development of complex proteins from early-stage to large scale, and the development of enzymes for medicinal and bioprocess purposes.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a fully equipped biologics production facility in Finland for the production of recombinant therapeutic products in microbial systems. The state-of-art biologics production plant includes a total floor area of 25,000 ft² and a classified cleanroom of 4,300 ft². Other features include media and buffer preparation, live area (fermentation and harvest & extraction), purification suite (incl. +4°C cold room), final filtration and freeze-drying.
Paras Biopharmaceuticals has a Biologics CDMO Services pipeline https://www.parasbiopharma.com/microbial-biologics-cdmo.php and Biosimilars in Onco-Immunology, Urology, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis. For more information, please see the company pipeline: http://www.parasbiopharma.com/biosimilars/biosimilars.php
