Brad Anawalt Joins BioZen Limited's Board
Prof. Anawalt is a world-renowned endocrinologist and key opinion leader. His first ever commercial appointment is a powerful validation of BioZen's approach.
Brad is a formidable addition the team and shares our passion for applying science to make the world better.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BioZen Limited, a UK-based biotech company focussed on endocrine disorders, today announced the appointment of Prof. Brad Anawalt to the Board of Directors. Prof. Anawalt is Professor and Vice Chair of the Department at the University of Washington School of Medicine and Chief of Medicine of the University of Washington Medical Center, positions that he has held since 2008. He is a highly experienced clinician and research scientist who has published over 100 peer-reviewed papers. Prof. Anawalt has been regularly recognised for outstanding physician awards.
— Ilan Chaitowitz, BioZen CEO
“I am delighted to join this team of experts. The compound under development has very interesting scientific underpinnings, and it represents a promising novel treatment for clinical problems that are common and very distressing to many men,” said Prof. Anawalt.
Prof. Anawalt is also an investigator or site principal investigator in several ongoing endocrinology trials. He is a member and consultant for the Therapeutics Use Exemption Committee for the United States Anti-Doping Agency and serves as a member of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Committee (NCAA) on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports and has been a physician consultant for the NCAA Inclusion and Diversity Panel and the Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports. He is a reviewer for the Lancet, Journal of Andrology, Journal of Urology, New England Journal of Medicine, amongst others, and he has served as North American Editor of the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology, 2012-2020 and Associate Editor of Endocrine Reviews and Endotext.
“We are excited to share the news that Brad has joined BioZen. He is a formidable addition the team and shares our passion for applying science to make the world better. That this is his first and only commercial appointment is a powerful validation of BioZen’s approach and opportunity set,” said Ilan Chaitowitz, BioZen’s Founder and CEO.
Following his appointment, the Board will comprise five directors.
About BioZen
BioZen® is a UK-based biotech company focussed on developing treatments to transform the lives of individuals with endocrine disorders. We seek to address gynecomastia first, a disorder that affects half of adolescent boys, with a median duration of two years and for which there is no currently approved medical treatment. Critically, it causes anxiety, depression, disordered eating, body dissatisfaction and reduced self-esteem, regardless of disorder severity(1).
Gynecomastia is also a common side-effect of anti-androgen therapies used to treat prostate cancer, that affects 1-in-8 men, and 1-in-4 black men(2). Corrective surgery is the only approved intervention and is the single largest corrective procedure undertaken by men in the US and globally(3). BioZen's solution is a novel combination of two therapeutics that cooperate to target different points along the biological pathway. As both components are well-characterised pre-clinically, we expect to proceed promptly to clinical trials.
For more information, please visit www.biozen.uk.
Sources
1. Ordaz DL, Thompson JK. Gynecomastia and psychological functioning: A review of the literature. Body Image. 2015;15:141-148. doi:10.1016/j.bodyim.2015.08.004
2. Prostate Cancer UK website (accessed May 2023).
3. The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Global Surveys on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures, 2018-21.
