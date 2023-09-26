BioZen Announces $1 Million Strategic Investment by Prevail Partners and Clinical Alliance with Prevail InfoWorks
Funding from our first institutional investor for both clinical trials is another strong endorsement of BioZen's approach and the large unmet medical need
With support from Syneos Health and now Prevail Partners, BioZen is well positioned for the next phase of its development”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BioZen Limited, a UK-based biotech company focussed on endocrine disorders, today announced an agreement with Prevail Partners, LLC (“Prevail Partners”), for a $1m equity investment. Prevail Partners is an American investment fund focused on life sciences companies. The fund invests in firms that have bright prospects for growth and faster, surer, higher returns through the execution of risk-managed and accelerated clinical trials. As an institutional anchor investor, Prevail Partners has committed to supporting BioZen across both its phase 1 and phase 2 clinical trials.
— Ilan Chaitowitz, BioZen’s Founder and CEO
Prevail InfoWorks, Inc. (“InfoWorks”), a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and affiliate of Prevail Partners, has also agreed to provide clinical services and technologies for BioZen’s upcoming phase 1 study to assess the safety and hormonal action of its novel estrogen modulating compound. Clinical services include the use of InfoWork’s integrated real-time data analytics platform The Single Interface®, which will be co-ordinated across the European study sites with BioZen’s other strategic partner, Syneos Health, one of the world’s largest clinical development and commercialization organizations.
“CROs typically do not invest in emerging biotech companies. Prevail Partner’s investment in BioZen represents a clear alignment of interests and is another sign of confidence in our clinical plans and the commercial opportunity. With support from Syneos Health and now Prevail Partners, BioZen is well positioned for the next phase of its development” said Ilan Chaitowitz, BioZen’s Founder and CEO.
About BioZen
BioZen® is a UK-based biotech company focussed on developing treatments to transform the lives of individuals with endocrine disorders. We seek to address gynecomastia first, a disorder that affects half of adolescent boys, with a median duration of two years and for which there is no currently approved medical treatment. Critically, it causes anxiety, depression, disordered eating, body dissatisfaction and reduced self-esteem, regardless of disorder severity (1).
Gynecomastia is also a common side-effect of anti-androgen therapies used to treat prostate cancer, that affects 1-in-8 men, and 1-in-4 black men (2). Corrective surgery is the only approved intervention and is the single largest corrective procedure undertaken by men in the US and globally (3). BioZen's solution is a novel combination of two therapeutics that target different stages along the biological pathway that cause gynecomastia. As both components are well-characterised pre-clinically, we expect to proceed promptly to clinical trials.
For more information, please visit www.biozen.uk.
About Prevail Partners, LLC
Prevail Partners is a corporate strategic investment fund investing in clinical stage therapeutics companies. The fund is designed to take advantage of the attractive returns possible in promising scientific advances in the fields of healthcare therapies, preventive treatments, medical devices and diagnostics. A uniquely favourable feature of the fund is that Prevail InfoWorks applies proprietary technologies to equip companies in which the fund invests, giving investors comfort that the trials have a high likelihood of success. All investment opportunities are vetted by an investment committee, an experienced team who believe that current market conditions in life sciences favour investors with both keen industry knowledge and specific opportunities on the radar.
More information is available at www.prevailpartners.com.
Ilan Chaitowitz
BioZen Limited
