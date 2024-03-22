Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Zoledronic acid Mylan, zoledronic acid, Date of authorisation: 23/08/2012, Revision: 15, Status: Authorised

The active substance in Zoledronic acid Mylan, zoledronic acid, is a bisphosphonate. It stops the action of the osteoclasts, the cells in the body that are involved in breaking down the bone tissue. This leads to less bone loss. The reduction of bone loss helps to make bones less likely to break, which is useful in preventing fractures in cancer patients with bone metastases.

Patients with tumours can have high levels of calcium in their blood, released from the bones. By preventing the breakdown of bones, Zoledronic acid Mylan also helps to reduce the amount of calcium released into the blood.

