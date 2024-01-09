Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): NexoBrid, concentrate of proteolytic enzymes enriched in bromelain, Date of authorisation: 18/12/2012, Revision: 16, Status: Authorised

NexoBrid is used in adults to remove eschar (dead tissue that is dried out, thick, leathery and black) from deep partial-thickness and full-thickness burns of the skin caused by heat or fire. Deep partial-thickness burns (sometimes called ‘second-degree’ burns) extend into a deep region of an inner layer of the skin called the dermis, while full-thickness burns (sometimes called ‘third degree’ burns) extend even deeper, through the whole dermis.

Because the number of patients with deep partial-thickness and full-thickness thermal burn wounds is low, the disease is considered ‘rare’, and NexoBrid was designated an ‘orphan medicine’ (a medicine used in rare diseases) on 30 July 2002.

The medicine can only be obtained with a prescription.