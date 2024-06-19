Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Firazyr, icatibant, Date of authorisation: 11/07/2008, Revision: 24, Status: Authorised

Each pre-filled syringe of Firazyr contains 30 mg icatibant in 3 ml. The medicine is given by injecting it slowly under the skin, preferably in the abdomen (belly). The recommended dose of Firazyr in adults is one injection (3 ml). If symptoms continue or come back, a second injection can be given after 6 hours. If needed, treatment can be repeated for a third time after an additional 6 hours. No more than three injections should be given in any 24-hour period.

The dose for adolescents and children depends on their body weight.

The doctor may decide that the patient or their caregiver can inject the medicine themselves, after they have been properly trained by a healthcare professional.

Firazyr can only be obtained with a prescription. For further information, see the package leaflet.

