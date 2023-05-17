 SandStar debuts AI innovations at NAMA 2023

About

As a pioneer of smart retail, SandStar is committed to retail industry evolution with digital operation and intelligent decision-making through the “eyes” of AI and the “brain” of big data, so as to help the global retail industry obtain higher operation efficiency and margin. Adhering to our core values of being customer obsessed and focused on flawless execution, SandStar has been implemented in 15 countries and regions around the world, serving dozens of brands and retail operators.

