SandStar debuts AI innovations at NAMA 2023
SandStar, a leading provider of AI solutions, made a groundbreaking debut at the National Automatic Merchandising Association (NAMA) 2023 conference, showcasing their latest innovations in the field of artificial intelligence. The company unveiled a range of cutting-edge technologies, including QR Code Payment, Age Verification, and ChatVMS & ChatStore, as well as two groundbreaking new models, 21 Plus and Brew Buddy, all aimed at revolutionizing the unattended retail industry.
One of the key highlights of SandStar's showcase was their QR Code Payment system, which allows customers to make purchases without the need to download any additional applications. This innovation not only simplifies the payment process for customers but also significantly reduces the risks associated with card skimming and fraud.
Another remarkable technology presented by SandStar was their Age Verification system. By automating the sales process for age-restricted products, this system ensures compliance with regulations and prevents underage sales. This advancement is poised to have a profound impact on industries such as alcohol and tobacco, enabling unattended sales in scenarios that were previously unfeasible.
SandStar's 21 Plus smart kiosk garnered significant attention at the event. This state-of-the-art kiosk integrates both QR Code Payment and Age Verification functionalities, enabling the sale of alcohol and tobacco in unattended retail environments. This breakthrough development opens up new possibilities for businesses in various sectors, including hotels, restaurants, airports, and offices, to implement unattended retail solutions.
In addition, SandStar introduced Brew Buddy, an innovative combination of a smart kiosk and a brew dispenser. Designed for establishments like hotels, restaurants, sport arenas, airports, and offices, Brew Buddy offers an unrivaled unattended retail experience for brewing fresh tea, coffee, draft beer, and other beverages. This unique solution is set to redefine the way these establishments serve their customers, enhancing convenience and efficiency.
SandStar's ChatVMS and ChatStore technologies, powered by natural language-based data analysis and recommendations, were also showcased at NAMA 2023 in Atlanta Georgia. These advancements have the potential to transform the retail landscape by providing businesses with streamlined experiences, data-driven insights, and automated operations. With these innovative AI tools, retailers can expect to unlock new business opportunities and enhance customer satisfaction.
SandStar's groundbreaking AI innovations presented at NAMA 2023 signify the company's commitment to driving the transformation of the retail industry. With their forward-thinking approach and cutting-edge technologies, SandStar is at the forefront of revolutionizing unattended retail, offering businesses the tools they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving market.
