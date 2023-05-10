SandStar Ushers in a New Era of AI Retail with ChatVMS and ChatStore
Talk Your Way to Retail Success: ChatVMS & ChatStoreBEIJING, CHINA, May 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SandStar, an innovative AI retail company, announced today that at NAMA they would launch their ChatVMS (Vending Management System) and ChatStore, the world's first conversational vending and store management systems. These new systems will transform how retailers interact with and gain insights from their management platforms using natural language interfaces and powerful AI. More importantly, these system will be indispensible elements for the 6th generation of vending machines built on dynamic vision and edge computing.
With ChatVMS and ChatStore, retailers simply chat to access reports, data, charts, and key business metrics. No more navigating through complicated interfaces. No more clicking through multiple web pages. Retailers can simply ask for what they need using natural language and the systems will provide the requested information instantly.
SandStar's ChatVMS and ChatStore don't just replace clicks—they provide recommendations and suggest decisions based on their advanced AI capabilities. The systems analyze trends in the data to develop business insights that would be time-consuming and difficult for humans to uncover on their own.
The chat interfaces are intuitive and easy to use, but the systems themselves leverage powerful natural language processing, data analytics, and machine learning technologies. SandStar trains these AI models on massive datasets so they can provide customized advice for each retailer's unique needs.
Different levels of access allow the systems to serve executives, managers, and staff as well as operator. Executives may receive high-level summaries and performance snapshots; managers may get recommended actions and next steps; and staff and driver may receive alerts, reminders, and pacing guidance. With ChatVMS and ChatStore, every role has the insights they need to maximize efficiency and drive real results.
In bringing conversational AI to vending and store management, ChatVMS and ChatStore promise to usher in a new era of automated, data-driven retail operations. Retailers can now simply chat to gain business insights, receive recommendations, and manage their day-to-day more wisely. The future of retail is conversationally AI, and SandStar is leading the way. ChatVMS and ChatStore are poised to revolutionize the industry, allowing retailers to do more, learn more, and achieve more than ever before.
