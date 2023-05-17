Aspire Systems US Wins Gold Stevie Award at American Business Awards 2023
Aspire Systems US won Gold Stevie Award in the Company of the Year category at the American Business Awards 2023.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS , USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aspire Systems US, a global technology services firm, won Gold Stevie Award in the Company of the Year category at the American Business Awards 2023. Aspire Systems has been delivering end-to-end capabilities with the right mix of technology and domain skills for over two decades globally. The company has demonstrated expertise in the latest technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Digital Technology Platforms, Conversational Systems, and Intelligent Apps.
Aspire Systems US stands out for its innovative technological solutions, exceptional people practices, and diverse client base. With a robust presence across North America, Aspire Systems is emerging as one of the strong contenders in the evolving market.
The American Business Awards are the USA's premier business awards program, recognizing outstanding achievement in every facet of the workplace. This year, over 3,700 nominations were submitted by organizations of all sizes and across various industries.
Commenting on the achievement, Dinesh Kumar TK, Vice President - Human Resources, Aspire Systems, said, “We are delighted to receive this prestigious award. This recognition is a testament to our commitment to creating a thriving workplace that fosters learning and growth for all. We will continue to provide exceptional technology services to our clients, backed by our commitment to excellence and our team's passion for innovation.”
Prathap Achuthan, Sr. Vice President at Aspire Systems, added, "At Aspire, we strive to stay at the forefront of technological advancements, enabling us to drive digital transformation for our customers effectively. This achievement showcases our dedication to delivering innovative technology solutions to our clients and our continuous effort to improve our processes."
For more information about the American Business Awards and to view the complete list of winners, click here.
About Aspire Systems
Aspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 275+ customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies allows companies to run intelligent business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company has over 4900 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across the US, LATAM, Europe, the UK, the Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific.
Aspire Systems has been recognized 12 times in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute. To know more about Aspire Systems, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/.
Lakshmi Krishnamoorthy
Aspire Systems
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube