AV-Comparatives certifies only 4 out of several IT Cybersecurity Solutions for its Anti-Tampering Ability

A security lock floats in an artificial light cloud of green lines and effects, schematically representing the data flow within a network.

AV-Comparatives Conducts Anti-Tampering Certification Test for Cybersecurity Solutions

Logo AV-Comparatives

Logo AV-Comparatives

Out of several tested IT Security products, only four passed the Anti-Tampering Certification of AV-Comparatives.

We believe that this test will help cybersecurity vendors to improve the tamper resistance of their products and give customers greater confidence in the security of their systems.”
— Andreas Clementi, founder and CEO, AV-Comparatives
INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, an independent organisation that conducts rigorous testing of cybersecurity solutions, has announced the completion of its Anti-Tampering Certification Test. The test is designed to evaluate the ability of cybersecurity solutions to protect themselves against tampering by hackers or other malicious actors.

Out of several products tested, only four successfully passed the evaluation: CrowdStrike Falcon Enterprise, ESET PROTECT Entry, Kaspersky Endpoint Security for Business and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR Prevent. These four products demonstrated the ability to effectively detect and prevent tampering attempts and protect their own integrity from malicious actors. AV-Comparatives are working with the vendors that failed the test to address any issues and improve their products. The detailed results and information on the methodology and criteria used in the evaluation are available on the AV-Comparatives website:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/news/anti-tampering-certification-test/

The certification serves as a testament to the quality and effectiveness of these cybersecurity solutions, giving customers greater confidence in their ability to protect against cyber threats.

The Anti-Tampering Certification Test subjected various cybersecurity solutions to a series of tests designed to simulate real-world tampering attempts. Solutions that passed the test demonstrated their ability to prevent tampering attempts and protect their own integrity.

These tests include techniques to disable or modify user space and/or kernel space components of the product by attempting to tamper with, disable or modify processes, threads, services, DLLs, agents, file systems, kernel drivers and other components such as update services.

AV-Comparatives are widely recognized as a trusted authority in the cybersecurity industry and its certification tests are highly regarded by both vendors and customers. AV-Comparatives works with vendors who fail the test to address any issues and improve their products.

According to Andreas Clementi, CEO of AV-Comparatives, "The Anti-Tampering Certification Test is an important addition to our testing portfolio and reflects our commitment to providing reliable and independent evaluations of cybersecurity solutions. We believe that this test will help vendors improve the tamper resistance of their products and give customers greater confidence in the security of their systems".


About AV-Comparatives      
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.  

Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

AV-Comparatives certifies only 4 out of several IT Cybersecurity Solutions for its Anti-Tampering Ability

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 512 287788 media@av-comparatives.org
Company/Organization
AV-Comparatives
Grabenweg 68
Innsbruck, 6020
Austria
+43 512287788
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

AV-Comparatives is an independent organization offering systematic testing that checks whether security software, such as PC/Mac-based antivirus products and mobile security solutions, lives up to its promises. Using one of the largest sample collections worldwide, it creates a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible results to individuals, news organizations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides an official seal of approval for software performance which is globally recognized. The story of AV-Comparatives began the way it does with so many computer users, namely with a virus infection. In 1993, Andreas Clementi was hit by a computer virus: the “November 17 virus – NOV_17.855”. This awakened his interest. Andreas was not satisfied with the sometimes very contradictory tests of antivirus programs in computer magazines, and so began the intensive investigation of malware and antivirus software, which continues to this day. In 1999, he founded AV-Comparatives as a student project at the University of Innsbruck. This was done purely out of technical interest, to see how good the products of different manufacturers actually are. The response was enormous, as the manufacturers of antivirus software became aware of the duo in Innsbruck and wanted to take part in the tests.

AV-Comparatives

More From This Author
AV-Comparatives certifies only 4 out of several IT Cybersecurity Solutions for its Anti-Tampering Ability
AV-Comparatives - Anti-Tampering-Tests für Cybersicherheitslösungen - nur 4 haben bestanden - Enterprise IT Security
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht die Ergebnisse der Tests von IT-Sicherheitslösungen für Unternehmen - Antivirus Tests
View All Stories From This Author