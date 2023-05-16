Makin Island ARG Departs Guam

While in port, the Makin Island ARG, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), refueled and took on pallets, and had the chance to explore the local area.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of a deployment is allowing the crew time to explore unique areas of the world," said Capt. Andria Slough, commanding officer of Makin Island. "Guam is tremendously rich in culture and we were excited to experience the island's heritage."

In addition, the crew participated in shipboard preservation, an operation required to maintain the integrity of the ship’s structure and the ship’s overall appearance. The embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) also participated in the command-wide maintenance, cleaning the ship and sorting inventory.

“Deployed ships withstand a variety of hurdles while out to sea,” said Chief Boatswain’s Mate Jordan Magdalenski. “Preservation makes it possible to continue operating at peak performance.”

The Makin Island ARG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serve as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.