Tehama Announces Acquisition by Private Investors Cybersecurity Platform for Hybrid and Remote Work Harness Tehama's Power of 5 for a Complete and Secure Digital Work Experience

Continued innovation and market leadership will fundamentally change what it means to integrate, automate and secure today’s digital workplaces.

The name acknowledges our history as leaders in remote work, and validates our future in integrated technologies...poised to fundamentally change what it means to integrate, automate and secure work.” — Mick Miralis, Chief Revenue Officer

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tehama, provider of the leading all-in-one enterprise-level remote and hybrid work platform for secure access to data and applications, today announced that on March 31, 2023, it successfully completed a change of ownership and the transition from Tehama Inc. to Tehama Technologies Inc.

Tehama is now owned by private investors including its executive leadership team – Paul Vallée, CEO; Rob White, CFO; Kevin Haaland, CTO; and Mick Miralis, CRO. Under new ownership, Tehama is focused on enabling hybrid and remote work by providing organizations including public sector, financial services, healthcare and telecommunications, to name but a few, with the ability to securely access data and applications with a second to none user experience and the fastest ROI in the market.

“Tehama was founded to help businesses solve common problems associated with achieving regulatory compliance, providing secure connectivity and collaboration, user experience monitoring, hardware shortages, and the cost and time associated with shipping laptops,” said Paul Vallée, CEO, Tehama. “We’ve achieved that and more with a solution delivered via any web browser, and that can run on any device. Further, the built-in cybersecurity features meet the most stringent compliance requirements, all without impacting productivity.”

Mick Miralis, Chief Revenue Officer, Tehama, added, “The name Tehama Technologies acknowledges our history as a leader in hybrid and remote work, while validating our future and continued leadership in integrated technologies that are poised to not only revolutionize the delivery of remote work, but also fundamentally change what it means to integrate, automate and secure work.”

A Solution Built for Hybrid and Remote Work Era

Tehama’s Cybersecurity Platform for Hybrid and Remote Work is available globally and used by businesses and managed service providers (MSPs), system integrators (SIs), integrated hardware and integrated software (IHVs/ISVs) and value-added resellers (VARs) as a software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solution for the delivery of work.

“Tehama truly makes it easier for businesses to deploy their hybrid and remote workforces,” said Kevin Haaland, CTO, Tehama. “Not only do we provide a fast, reliable and affordable way to keep business operations safe, secure and accessible anytime and anywhere, with Tehama, organizations are also able to stay ahead of the evolving technology landscape with a solution that scales and easily adapts to their changing needs and requirements.”

Tehama integrates seamlessly with existing cloud and virtualization technology ecosystems, eliminating layers of complexity and engineering, to deliver a faster, simpler, more flexible solution. “Working with our Advantage Partners, Tehama has structured and is executing a global strategy that integrates IT resources, from the application and operating system to the cloud and everything in between,” added Miralis. “This enables our partners to deliver a secure hybrid work platform offering superior performance and an optimized user experience, at a fraction of the cost of legacy solutions.”

Solution providers can learn more about how to unlock opportunities to grow their businesses and increase revenues with the Tehama Advantage Partner Program.

About Tehama Technologies

Tehama Technologies provides the leading all-in-one enterprise-level remote and hybrid work platform for secure access to data and applications. Leveraging its Power of Five (P5) architecture, Tehama enables end-to-end integration, fulfills risk management and policy-based requirements, ensures cost-effective and ultra-secure remote access, while accelerating time to value with fast onboarding and automation at scale.

Tehama is focused on enabling hybrid and remote work by providing organizations including public sector, financial services, healthcare and telecommunications, to name but a few, with the ability to securely access data and applications with a second to none user experience and the fastest ROI in the market. For more information, visit https://tehama.io.