RUSSIA, May 16 - Mikhail Mishustin holds a strategic session on migration policy 16 May 2023 Mikhail Mishustin holds a strategic session on migration policy 16 May 2023 Предыдущая новость Следующая новость Mikhail Mishustin holds a strategic session on migration policy

Acting on the goals posed by the President, the Government has continued to work to improve migration policies. New approaches have been identified which take into account changes in foreign policy and the economic and social circumstances, as well as the newly emerged challenges and risks, Mikhail Mishustin said speaking at a strategic session on discussing migration issues.

The Government is about to complete the drafting of an action plan to implement the 2023-2025 State Migration Policy Concept approved by the President, as well as a draft federal law regulating the terms for foreign citizens entering, exiting and staying in Russia. The underlying proposals were put together by the federal authorities and the heads of regions and experts.

Fine-tuning of the existing rules involves adjusting and digitalising migration-related administrative procedures, streamlining, among other things, residence permit and work permit issuance procedures which is important for bringing highly skilled labour into Russia.

“Expanding the inflow of foreign specialists into the Russian economy is among the priority tasks set by the President,” the Prime Minister noted during the discussion. “It is important to run a comprehensive assessment of the regions and industries where they might be needed and their competencies and professional skills. It is likewise crucial to think through the mechanisms for the properly organised hiring procedure for such job seekers so that following the completion of mandatory procedures they can find employment in Russia.”

Acting on the presidential instructions, the Government will continue creating proper conditions for skilled Russian citizens to stay in Russia and work here.

“We must create conditions for both young and experienced specialists to be able to find work in their respective regions that can guarantee them stable income, social protection and a dignified life,” Mikhail Mishustin went on to say.