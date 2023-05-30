ISSIP Announces 2 New Fellows
Dr. Richard C. Larson and Dr. Raymond P. Fisk honored as role models for lifetime achievements in advancing understanding and practice of service innovationSANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals (ISSIP), has announced two new ISSIP Fellows for 2023. ISSIP Fellows are viewed as role models of lifetime career achievements for advancing our understanding and practice of service innovation in significant ways, while also growing the community.
Dr. Richard C. Larson has made significant contributions to understanding urban systems as service systems, including urban emergency services. In the popular press, bringing a deeper understanding of service waiting times to the general public, Dr. Larson is known as "Dr. Queue." As former president of leading operations research professional associations (1993 to 1994, and again in 2005), he provided visible leadership to one of the pillar academic disciplines underlying a wide range of service innovations.
Dr. Larson is Professor (Post Tenure), Institute for Data, Systems, and Society at MIT. Dr. Larson's career has focused on operations research and systems expertise on a wide variety of problems, in both public and private sectors. He is author, co-author or editor of six books and author or co-author of over 175 scientific articles. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering and is an INFORMS Founding Fellow. He has been honored with the INFORMS President’s Award and the Kimball Medal. In 2017, he was given the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Daniel Berg Medal for “making significant contributions to technology innovation, service systems and strategic decision making.” Currently he is principal investigator of the MIT BLOSSOMS Initiative. His new book (Model Thinking for Everyday Life), being published by INFORMS, is now in production.
For more about Dr. Larson's career and accomplishments, you'll find links to MIT, Wikipedia, Google Scholar, and his LinkedIn at www.issip.org/Fellows.
Dr. Raymond P. Fisk has made significant contributions to understanding service marketing from both historical and ethical design perspectives. As founder of the leading service marketing professional association (American Marketing Association SERVSIG, in 1993), Dr. Fisk has provided visible leadership within the broader marketing discipline, which is one of the pillar academic disciplines underlying a wide range of service innovations.
Dr. Fisk is Founder and President of ServCollab (a human services nonprofit), which seeks to serve humanity through collaborative research. He is also Distinguished Professor Emeritus of Marketing at Texas State University. His research focuses on services marketing, service design, and transformative service research. He has published in the Journal of Service Research, Journal of Marketing, Journal of Retailing, Journal of the Academy of Marketing Science, European Journal of Marketing, Journal of Public Policy and Marketing, and others. Ray has published six books including Serving Customers: Global Services Marketing Perspectives. In 1993, he founded the AMA Services Marketing Special Interest Group (SERVSIG). In 2005, Ray received the Career Contributions to the Services Discipline Award from SERVSIG. In 2012, he received the Grönroos Service Research Award from the Hanken School of Economics in Finland. In 2016, the American Marketing Association made Ray the Inaugural Recipient of the SIG Leadership Award.
For more about Dr. Fisk's career and accomplishments, you'll find links to his Personal website, Texas State University, Google Scholar and LinkedIn at www.issip.org/Fellows.
The International Society of Service Innovation Professionals, (pronounced ‘IZip’) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit membership association, for individuals and institutions, advancing people-centered, data intensive, service innovation to benefit people, business, and society. Founded in 2012 by a small cadre of thought leaders from universities, and industry innovators IBM, Cisco and HP, ISSIP collaborates with world-leading foundations, including Japan Science and Technology Agency (JST), National Science Foundation (NSF), and more than 200 universities in 40 countries. The association is recognized for the power of its regular Events, Ambassador collaborations and the prestigious ISSIP Excellence and Distinguished Service Awards in Service Innovation. For more, please go to www.issip.org.
