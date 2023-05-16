Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,792 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,805 in the last 365 days.

16th circuit commission announces nominees for Rigby associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County


16 May 2023


KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 30 of the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Twila K. Rigby. The nominees are: 


Lauren D. Barrett – chief trial assistant at the Jackson County prosecutor’s office; five votes in support.


Robert E. J. Gordon – partner at The Gordon Law Firm LLC in Kansas City; five votes in support.


Abbie E. H. Rothermich – assistant attorney general in the Missouri attorney general’s office in Kansas City; five votes in support.


The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 30.


The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Gary Witt of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Phyllis Norman and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.



Contact: Kimberly K. Boeding, clerk of court

Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District

(816) 889-3600


You just read:

16th circuit commission announces nominees for Rigby associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more