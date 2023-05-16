16th circuit commission announces nominees for Rigby associate circuit judge vacancy in Jackson County





16 May 2023





KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Sixteenth Circuit Judicial Commission has met and selected a panel of three nominees for the associate circuit judge vacancy in Division 30 of the Jackson County circuit court created by the retirement of Judge Twila K. Rigby. The nominees are:









The commission has submitted the panel to Governor Michael L. Parson, who will have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees as associate circuit judge for Division 30.





The commission is chaired by Chief Judge Gary Witt of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, and is composed of attorneys Jill Kanatzar and Phyllis Norman and lay members Terry Anderson and Matt Haase.









