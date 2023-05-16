Commerce is requesting proposals for legal representation for indigent immigrants (defined by RCW 10.101.010). Examples of qualifying populations include those with income below 125 percent of the federal poverty level and those unable to pay anticipated costs of counsel. Commerce hopes to award multiple contracts including at least one for statewide services.
You just read:
Legal Aid for Indigent Immigrants Request for Proposals
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.