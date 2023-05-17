MingsBings Enters The Giant Company, Giant Foods and Stop & Shop, Increasing East Coast and Mid-Atlantic Footprint
Expansion includes the Introduction of the New Plant-Based Cheesesteak Bing and the Rollout of Breakfast Bings in New EnglandBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MingsBings, a plant-based and gluten-free frozen food brand founded by Iron Chef Ming Tsai, will launch in The Giant Company, Giant Foods and Stop & Shop this month, increasing the brand’s retail presence by over 550 stores in the East Coast and Mid-Atlantic region.
MingsBings offers a line of crunchy Asian wraps and dipping sauces created by James Beard and Emmy award-winning Chef Ming Tsai. MingsBings’ brand commitment, “Eat Good. Feel Good. Do Good.,” represents Chef Tsai’s mission to make plant-based food delicious, healthy, accessible and convenient while giving back. A portion of MingsBings sales are donated to Family Reach and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
“MingsBings is an example of true innovation in Handheld Frozen and we are pleased to offer them to Stop & Shop customers” said Joel Brissenden, Vice President, Category Management at Stop & Shop.
As part of the launch, MingsBings’ Breakfast Bings, plant-based breakfast wraps in collaboration with JUST Egg™, will be offered at Stop & Shop and Giant Foods, making it the first time breakfast will be available in New England stores. The breakfast line contains 50% less fat and calories than the leading frozen sausage, egg & cheese breakfast sandwich. Additionally, MingsBings will release a plant-based Cheesesteak Bing, made with plant-based protein, vegan mozzarella, peppers and onions, and containing 65% less calories and sodium than cheesesteaks at the leading U.S. sub chain. This new flavor is exclusively available at Giant Foods and The Giant Company for a MSRP of $6.99.
To celebrate the expansion of MingsBings in these East Coast and Mid-Atlantic retailers, The Giant Company, Giant Foods, and Stop & Shop, will run promotions in May, June, and July:
The Great Company: $3.99 (5/19/23 - 6/22/23)
Giant Food: $3.99 (6/2/23 - 7/6/23)
Stop & Shop: $5.99 (6/2/23 - 6/29/23)
Launched first as a direct-to-consumer business in 2020, the brand has quickly gained traction in retail and foodservice, with placement at over 4,500 grocery stores nationwide including Wegmans, select Targets, Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Publix, and offered in major U.S.-based concessions locations like Fenway Park and Hard Rock Stadium and at top-tier colleges, universities, and prep schools. The growth has generated significant placements in major publications like Forbes, Good Housekeeping, Women’s Health Magazine and The Boston Globe.
Customers can visit MingsBing’s store locator to find MingsBings products near them. MingsBings are also available nationally direct-to-consumer, in packs of 12 and 24 on mingsbings.com. To learn more, please visit mingsbings.com and follow MingsBings on Instagram and TikTok at @mingsbings.
