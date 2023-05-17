‘Space Pups’ movie released on VOD and Streaming
“Space Pups” is Available On Demand and Digital Now – May 16, 2023ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, May 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Synopsis
When a group of friendly space aliens crash-land on Earth, they quickly realize that they must keep a low profile to avoid detection. To blend in, they disguise themselves as talking dogs - but their secret is threatened when two curious kids discover the truth.
As the Space Pups and the children bond over a series of fun-filled adventures, they find themselves facing a new challenge: an alien chaser who is determined to expose their true identities. Racing against time, the unlikely friends must work together to fix the damaged spaceship and return home before it's too late.
With heartwarming moments and plenty of excitement, "Space Pups" is a captivating story about friendship, bravery, and the power of teamwork.
About SPACE PUPS
Featuring live-action talking dogs and stylized animated aliens, Space Pups is a family adventure movie for the whole family. Space Pups was filmed in various locations around Orlando, Florida including the backlot at Full Sail University and the Full Sail Studio V1 virtual LED stage. The film is Directed by Jason M. Murphy (Monsters At Large, Robo-Dog) and based on a screenplay by Tony Giordano (Monsters At Large, Robo-Dog, Robo-Dog: Airborne). Murphy, Giordano and Producer Kenny Beaumont have produced 6 feature films, all shot in Central Florida.
Myron Donley (Power, City of Love) stars as ‘Marvin’ the obsessed alien hunter who is determined to find the ufo he saw crash land in the woods. Disguised as dogs, the aliens befriend two kids played by Riley Madison Fuller (The Moon & Back, Lanier) and Elijah Green (Saturdays). Voice actor Joe Gaudet (Five Nights at Freddy’s, Astroblast!), who is known for his viral Arnold Schwarzenegger & Ryan Reynolds impressions, leads the voice cast as Captain Ace Beadlock. The intimidating Agent Bridger of the FBI is played by Zac Zedalis (Godzilla: King of the Monsters, The Walking Dead, Cherry).
SPACE PUPS is streaming now on Prime Video, Vudu, and more.
Logline
Two young children and their parents help a trio of aliens who have been transformed into friendly dogs escape the clutches of a local UFO hunter.
Title: SPACE PUPS
Director: Jason M. Murphy
Screenwriter: Tony Giordano
Producers: Kenny Beaumont, Mark Boot
Executive Producers: Murray Lipnik, Eli Lipnik
Composer: Ben Worley
Cast: Myron Donley, Riley Madison Fuller, Elijah Green, Joe Gaudet, Krista Kelley, Matt Kinback, Zac Zedalis
Genre: Adventure · Sci-Fi · Kids & Family
Run Time: 92 Minutes
Rating: G
Distributor: Swen Studios, ITN Distribution, Inc.
Website: https://www.spacepups.com
Swen Studios in association with In The Dark Entertainment and Blue River Films presents “Space Pups”
About SWEN STUDIOS
Swen Studios is a dynamic production company that is part of the Swen Group. The company has produced movies in English, Spanish, and Korean, reaching audiences around the world. They have partnered with Conglomerate Media on a slate of high end features for worldwide release as well as a partnership with Spanglish Media on a slate of spanglish content Filmed in south Florida. Several movies have been produced for Nu Image and ACI, "Journey to the End of the Night," with Brendan Fraser (Sao Paulo), "Flying Virus" (Ubatuba), "Power Play" (Curitiba) and "Snakeman," with Stephen Baldwin (Salvador), which drew significant audience for the Syfy Channel.
More info: https://www.swengroup.us/productions
Jason Murphy
In The Dark Entertainment
press@itdentertainment.com
Space Pups - Official Trailer