Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,770 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 446,620 in the last 365 days.

Community-Law Enforcement Partnership Program Request for Proposals

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention/Community Safety Unit (Commerce) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from public agencies or nonprofit community-based organizations. The purpose of this program is to mobilize community participation in public safety efforts and establish cooperative lines of communication between residents and law enforcement.

Commerce is soliciting projects from those qualified and interested in participating in projects to facilitate crime prevention efforts in communities across the state through neighborhood organizing, law enforcement-community partnerships, youth mobilization, and business engagement.

Commerce expects to award multiple contracts for this solicitation.

Contact: Kaitlin Jones, RFP Coordinator, Kaitlin.Jones@commerce.wa.gov

Application timeline

  • Q&A Period: May 16 – 31, 2023
  • Proposals due: 11:59 p.m. PT, July 2, 2023
  • Funding period: August 1, 2023 – June 30, 2025
  • Download RFP

You just read:

Community-Law Enforcement Partnership Program Request for Proposals

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more