Community-Law Enforcement Partnership Program Request for Proposals

The Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention/Community Safety Unit (Commerce) has issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) soliciting applications from public agencies or nonprofit community-based organizations. The purpose of this program is to mobilize community participation in public safety efforts and establish cooperative lines of communication between residents and law enforcement.

Commerce is soliciting projects from those qualified and interested in participating in projects to facilitate crime prevention efforts in communities across the state through neighborhood organizing, law enforcement-community partnerships, youth mobilization, and business engagement.

Commerce expects to award multiple contracts for this solicitation.

Contact: Kaitlin Jones, RFP Coordinator, Kaitlin.Jones@commerce.wa.gov

Application timeline