Scott County Resident Arrested for Evading Use Tax

HUNTSVILLE, Tenn. - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Kalab Andrew Eskew. Revenue special agents arrested Eskew, age 39, Tuesday. His bond was set at $5,000.

Last week, the Scott County Grand Jury indicted Eskew on one count of evading use tax. The indictment alleges Eskew provided false and fraudulent information to the Scott County Clerk’s Office regarding a vehicle registration.



“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest Tennesseans.”

If convicted, Eskew could be sentenced to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for tax evasion.

The department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Jared Effler’s office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2022 fiscal year, it collected nearly $20.9 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.3 billion in taxes and fees for local governments. To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

