Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Recognizes Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP As A 2023 Top Workplaces In Southeast Wisconsin
Based on anonymous feedback from employees evaluating 15 distinct cultural aspects, PRA is recognized as a premier workplace in Southeast Wisconsin.
It is an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace. Our employees drive PRA forward, and we always strive to provide a workplace where they feel inspired, welcomed, appreciated, and empowered,”MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Names Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP A Winner Of The Southeast Wisconsin Top Workplaces 2023 Award
— Scott Kramer, Managing Partner
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP (PRA), an innovative architectural and interior design firm, has been named a 2023 Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplaces. This prestigious award is based on feedback from employees through a confidential survey powered by Energage, LLC. This survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of an organization, including but not limited to alignment, execution, and connection.
“There are a lot of opportunities at PRA,” says an employee. “If there is an initiative I am interested in leading, I get the full support from my coworkers and leaders without hesitation. It makes me feel valued that they believe my ideas can push PRA forward and bring value.”
PRA Milwaukee has twice previously been recognized as a top workplace. The valuable feedback gained from the process pushes the entire firm to continuously improve. “It is an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Our employees drive our business forward, and we always strive to provide a workplace where they feel inspired, welcomed, appreciated, and empowered,” states PRA’s managing partner, Scott Kramer. “This award is a testament to all their hard work and honesty in sharing their ideas to make us ever better.”
About Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP, established in 1935 specializes in planning and architecture for a variety of markets including healthcare, senior living, K12 education, higher education, civic, religious, corporate, residential, and hospitality facilities throughout the United States. PRA services clients from offices in Milwaukee and Madison, Wisconsin, Austin, Texas, and Sarasota, Florida. For more information, please visit www.prarch.com or connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter at @PRAtweets.
Scott Kramer
Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP
+1 414-359-3060
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other