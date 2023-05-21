Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Recognizes Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP As A 2023 Top Workplaces In Southeast Wisconsin

Plunkett Raysich Architects, LLP is a 2023 Top Workplace Plunkett Raysich Architects

Based on anonymous feedback from employees evaluating 15 distinct cultural aspects, PRA is recognized as a premier workplace in Southeast Wisconsin.

It is an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace. Our employees drive PRA forward, and we always strive to provide a workplace where they feel inspired, welcomed, appreciated, and empowered,” — Scott Kramer, Managing Partner