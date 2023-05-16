Submit Release
MDC May 25 virtual program to focus on mounting turkey fans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Along with its gobble, another noticeable characteristic of a male turkey in spring is it’s eye-catching fan of tail feathers.

Turkey hunters who want information on how they can transform the tail feathers of the gobbler they harvested during this spring’s turkey season – or will harvest in future seasons – into a decorative keepsake should sign up for the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) virtual program “Hunting: Turkey Fan Mounting.” This online program will be from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on May 25. This program will not be recorded. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/191709

At this program, MDC Conservation Educator Lyle Whittaker will discuss the steps a turkey hunter has to take after the turkey is harvested to create a turkey fan mount. Whittaker will also discuss what supplies are needed for the mounting process.

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate. Use the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.

