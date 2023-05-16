Public Meeting to Review Regulations

Jackson -

The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will hold a public meeting in Jackson on May 18 to discuss proposed changes to the following regulations:

Chapter 22, Watercraft Regulation

Chapter 44, Regulation for Issuance of Licenses, Permits, Stamps, Tags, Preference Points and Competitive Raffle Chances

Chapter 46, Fishing Regulations

Chapter 47, Gray Wolf Hunting Seasons

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Jackson Game and Fish office, located at 420 N. Cache St.

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. June 2 online, at public meetings or by mailing:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations

3030 Energy Lane

Casper, WY 82604

Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.



Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at its July 2023 meeting in Wheatland.

- WGFD -