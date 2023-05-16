Dynamic Marketing Inc Announces Charity Event at East Windsor Bowl in Support of Kids' Chance
We are thrilled to organize this charity event in support of Kids' Chance and contribute to the betterment of the lives of children affected by workplace accidents”HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic Marketing Inc (DMI), a long-standing private co-op business founded in 1957 in Brooklyn, New York, and now located in Hamilton Township, NJ, is excited to announce its upcoming charity event supporting Kids' Chance. The event will take place at East Windsor Bowl on Friday, May 19th, 2023, and aims to raise awareness and funds for this worthy cause.
With a legacy of over 65 years, Dynamic Marketing Inc has been dedicated to purchasing consumer electronics and appliances at wholesale prices from various vendors. These products are made available to DMI members, who sell them to end consumers through their storefronts. This unique business model empowers DMI members to effectively compete with other "big box" appliance and electronics retailers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Connecticut.
Recognizing the importance of giving back to the community, Dynamic Marketing Inc has chosen to support Kids' Chance through a charity event at East Windsor Bowl. Kids' Chance is a non-profit organization committed to providing scholarships and support to children of workers who have been seriously injured or killed on the job. By participating in this event, DMI aims to impact these deserving young individuals' lives positively.
The charity event at East Windsor Bowl promises to be an enjoyable and engaging experience. Attendees will be able to engage in bowling, arcade games, and other fun activities while supporting a noble cause.
"We are thrilled to organize this charity event in support of Kids' Chance and contribute to the betterment of the lives of children affected by workplace accidents," said Alan Joskowicz, Executive Director of Dynamic Marketing Inc. "Our commitment to community engagement aligns perfectly with the mission of Kids' Chance, and we are proud to play a part in helping these young individuals pursue their dreams."
Dynamic Marketing Inc encourages businesses, individuals, and community members to join them in this event and demonstrate their support for Kids' Chance. Every donation and contribution will directly impact the lives of children in need, providing them hope and the opportunity for a brighter future.
For more information on Kids’ Chance or to donate, please visit https://www.kidschance.org
About Dynamic Marketing Inc:
Dynamic Marketing Inc (DMI) is a private co-op business serving its members since 1957. Founded in Brooklyn, New York, and located in Hamilton Township, NJ, DMI specializes in purchasing consumer electronics and appliances at wholesale prices and making them available to its members for resale. This unique model enables DMI members to compete with major appliance and electronics retailers in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, and Connecticut.
About Kids' Chance:
Kids' Chance is a non-profit organization dedicated to providing scholarships and support to children of workers who have been seriously injured or killed on the job. By investing in their education and future, Kids' Chance aims to break the cycle of hardship and provide these children with opportunities for success.
Media Contact: Alan Joskowicz Executive Director https://www.dmiorg.co/contact
