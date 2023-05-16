Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS & VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

        

CASE#:  23A4003688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Evan Johnson                             

STATION:  St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#:  802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME:  5/16/2022 at 1355 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury VT

VIOLATION:  Criminal DLS & VCOR

 

ACCUSED:  Trent Demers                                               

AGE:  27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Lyndonville

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On the above date and time a Trooper from the St. Johnsbury Barracks was conducting patrols on Memorial Drive.  A vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation.  The operator was identified as Demers.  Troopers determined Demer's license was criminally suspended and he was in violation of court order conditions.  Demers was arrested, transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, and later released with a citation.   

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  6/5/2023            

COURT:  Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION:  N/A     

BAIL:  N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


