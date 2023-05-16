St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS & VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A4003688

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/16/2022 at 1355 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury VT

VIOLATION: Criminal DLS & VCOR

ACCUSED: Trent Demers

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time a Trooper from the St. Johnsbury Barracks was conducting patrols on Memorial Drive. A vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. The operator was identified as Demers. Troopers determined Demer's license was criminally suspended and he was in violation of court order conditions. Demers was arrested, transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, and later released with a citation.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 6/5/2023

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

