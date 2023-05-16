St. Johnsbury Barracks / Criminal DLS & VCOR
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A4003688
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Evan Johnson
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/16/2022 at 1355 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Drive, St. Johnsbury VT
VIOLATION: Criminal DLS & VCOR
ACCUSED: Trent Demers
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndonville
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time a Trooper from the St. Johnsbury Barracks was conducting patrols on Memorial Drive. A vehicle was stopped for an equipment violation. The operator was identified as Demers. Troopers determined Demer's license was criminally suspended and he was in violation of court order conditions. Demers was arrested, transported to the St. Johnsbury Barracks for processing, and later released with a citation.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 6/5/2023
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
