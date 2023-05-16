ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that attorneys across Georgia raised a total of $829,239 during the 12th Annual Georgia Legal Food Frenzy fundraising competition. This is the equivalent of 3.2 million meals for the state’s regional food banks to then distribute to Georgia children, seniors and families in need.

“We are grateful to the attorneys across our state who have joined us in the fight to end hunger by participating in the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy,” said Carr. “Together, we helped to provide the equivalent of 3.2 million meals to our regional food banks as they prepare for an expected summer surge. With school about to end and students spending more time at home, we would encourage Georgians to continue to donate so we can ensure our children are well fed all year-round.”

A total of nearly 200 law firms and legal organizations, representing more than 14,000 members of Georgia's legal community, competed for the fundraiser’s two grand prize awards: the Attorney General’s Cup awarded to the team with the most points per person and the Bar President’s Award given to the team with the most overall points. For every $1 raised, teams earned four points in the competition.

“I am extremely proud of the generosity of all who participated in the Legal Food Frenzy,” said Sally Akins, President of the State Bar of Georgia. “I would like to thank everyone’s efforts, especially the YLD Legal Food Frenzy Committee.”

Habachy Law of Atlanta won the Attorney General’s Cup for the tenth year in a row, earning 94,222 points per person. Coleman Talley LLP won the Bar President’s Award for a fourth time, earning 226,874 total points. Additional winners were crowned in seven award categories based on organization type and size.

“Georgia’s food banks are incredibly grateful to celebrate 12 years of partnership with an overwhelmingly generous and supportive community of legal professionals,” said Danah Craft, Executive Director of Feeding Georgia. “The funds raised through the Food Frenzy will positively impact so many of Georgia’s most vulnerable children, seniors, and families this summer who may have otherwise struggled to put food on the table.”

Since its inception in 2012, the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy has donated the equivalent of over 16 million meals to food banks across the state.

The annual competition is open to all lawyers in the State of Georgia with special awards categories for sole practitioners; small, medium and large-sized firms; corporate/in-house counsel; judges; and legal organizations. All of the funds collected are donated to the regional food bank that serves each competitor’s respective community.

The Legal Food Frenzy is spearheaded by a team of young lawyers who oversee the promotion of the competition across the state. The 2023 efforts were led by the Young Lawyers Division Legal Food Frenzy Co-Chairs Amanda L. Szokoly and Caroline Scalf as well as regional representatives listed at galegalfoodfrenzy.org/leadership.

A complete list of the 12th Annual Legal Food Frenzy winners can be found on the Georgia Legal Food Frenzy website.