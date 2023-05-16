We Are FEMA’s USVI Team

ST. CROIX, U.S. Virgin Islands – The recovery from the 2017 hurricanes, Irma and Maria, is progressing and FEMA is still here assisting the Territory with the efforts. During the next several weeks, FEMA will be posting the “We Are FEMA USVI” series on their FEMA U.S. Virgin Islands Facebook page. The posts will highlight programs/groups, staff and recovery projects in the territory.

“This series is an opportunity for the USVI community to learn more about what we do,” said Kristen A. Hodge, FEMA’s USVI Recovery Director. “There is so much more to FEMA that people may not know. Our USVI Facebook page will highlight information about the various programs that are working behind the scenes to continue helping with the recovery in the USVI,” Hodge added.

While many may know about our Individual Assistance or Public Assistance programs, there are other programs within FEMA that assist in the recovery. Interagency Recovery Coordination is a FEMA program that works with local agencies, businesses, non-profit organizations, houses of worship and other federal agencies to look for funding resources for projects that are not eligible for FEMA programs. Disability Integration ensures that FEMA funded projects are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The DI team also works to provide recovery information to the disability and access and functional needs community in collaboration with the USVI Office of Territorial ADA Coordinator.

Our FEMA USVI St. Croix and St. Thomas recovery office could not operate without their Safety, Security, Logistics, and Information Technology teams. Learn how these internal programs provide services to the FEMA staff so we can better serve the community and the recovery. Planning is vital to keeping the records and providing reports. Finance and Administration incorporates Human Resources and Contracting.

Environmental and Historic Preservation is FEMA’s program that monitors the impact recovery projects have on the environment and helps preserve the history of the projects and the surrounding areas where the project is being repaired or constructed. Hazard Mitigation’s role is to work with the Territory to find ways or take action to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from hazards and their effects.

FEMA’s programs work in collaboration with the Office of the Governor, Office of Disaster Recovery, VITEMA’s Mitigation and Public Assistance programs, and other governmental agencies in the USVI.

Visit the FEMA U.S. Virgin Islands Facebook page for more in-depth information on the programs, meet the staff, and learn about recovery projects.