Dr. Andrew Croak, Urogynecologist, Recognized with the 2023 Healthcare Impact Award

The 2023 Healthcare Impact Award celebrates deserving doctors who put a priority on patient education and make an impact on their local community.
My goal has always been to provide my patients with the highest quality of care while prioritizing their education. ”PERRYSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Top Docs Podcast today announced that Dr. Andrew Croak has been selected to join its annual Healthcare Impact Award List for 2023. The 2023 Healthcare Impact Award celebrates deserving doctors and healthcare providers who put a priority on patient education and make an impact on their local community and on a national level.
This accolade celebrates the exceptional contributions made by doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education and create a positive impact within their local community and on a national level. When a doctor or other healthcare provider makes an impact, not only are they helping their patients, but they are also helping the community become a better place with their selfless commitment to patient education.
Lori Werner, Founder of the Top Docs Podcast says, “We appreciate the selfless commitment that healthcare providers make to their community. We are honored to award great doctors and medical professionals our 2023 Healthcare Impact Award. The Top Docs Podcast is built on the belief that medical professionals are the heartbeat of the world in so many ways. Our award winners have courage and an unyielding passion to educate and contribute in very unique ways.”
Werner continues, “Our award winners are selected for their contributions to patient education and focus on improving the health and wellness of people in their local communities and also nationally. These leading experts are often featured on podcasts, webinars, and in the media. Many also host in-person patient education events and are featured speakers throughout the United States. It's important for patients to trust that their healthcare provider is an expert and our 2023 award winners have shown themselves to be leaders in their field.”
Throughout his career, Dr. Andrew Croak has demonstrated exceptional dedication to his patients' well-being. His approach to specialty combines compassion, expertise, and a strong emphasis on patient education. By actively engaging with his patients, he ensures that they understand their conditions, treatment options, and preventive measures, empowering them to make informed decisions about their health.
"Receiving the Healthcare Impact Award is an immense honor, and I am grateful for this recognition," said Dr. Croak. "My goal has always been to provide my patients with the highest quality of care while prioritizing their education. By fostering a collaborative environment and providing them with the knowledge they need, I believe we can make a lasting impact on their lives and the community as a whole."
Dr. Croak's dedication to patient education extends beyond the walls of his practice. He has actively engaged in various community outreach programs, delivering educational seminars at St. Luke's Hospital in Maumee, and workshops to raise awareness about urogynecology conditions. By sharing his expertise with both healthcare professionals and the general public, he has contributed significantly to the overall well-being of women in northwest Ohio and beyond.
About Dr. Andrew Croak:
Dr. Croak is the director of the Center and is a Urogynecologist. This term describes an Obstetrician/Gynecologist who completes additional training to care for women with complex problems related to pelvic health. There are few of these specialists in the country. To become one, Dr. Croak studied long and hard at the Mayo Clinic, one of the top clinics in the world. At Mayo, he gained world-class, state-of-the-art technical skills.
Dr. Croak’s most important medical skill is one he already had – how to listen. When you visit him for your urogynecology service, you can trust that we will listen to your concerns and provide you with answers to every question.
About the Healthcare Impact Award:
The Healthcare Impact Award recognizes outstanding doctors and healthcare providers who prioritize patient education and make a positive impact on their local community and beyond. It celebrates individuals who go beyond the call of duty to enhance patient care and promote health education. The award aims to honor healthcare professionals who make a significant difference in the lives of their patients and inspire others in the medical field.
