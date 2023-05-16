Submit Release
Road closure / Severance Hill Rd / St Johnsbury

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

 

News Release - Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Severance Hill Road, near Chesterfield Hollow in Saint Johnsbury is closed due to a vehicle crash.  Severance Hill Road runs between Route 2 and Red Village Road on the east side of Saint Johnsbury.  The closure is approximately mid-way between Route 2 and Red Village.  Currently there is no estimate on the duration of the closure.  Specific details of the crash are not yet known.

 

Updates will be provided as details are available.


Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully

 

 

 

