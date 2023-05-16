Supreme Court scores high in diversity study

The Brennan Center for Justice has published an update to its examination of “State Supreme Court Diversity.” Authors Amanda Powers and Alicia Bannon report that although “this year has brought a slight increase in demographic and professional diversity across state supreme courts,” those courts in general “fail to reflect the racial, ethnic, and gender diversity of the communities they serve and the diversity of the legal profession.” California’s Supreme Court is an exception.
