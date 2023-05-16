Maquoketa & North Fork Maquoketa Water Trail dedicated May 31

The Maquoketa & North Fork Maquoketa Water Trail, in Jackson County, will be officially dedicated as Iowa’s newest water trail during a public ceremony at 10 a.m., May 31, at Canton County Park along the Maquoketa River, in western Jackson County.

Water trails are recreational routes on rivers and lakes that provide a unique experience for paddlers. Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has partnered with Jackson County Conservation and East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) to develop a water trails master plan for the Maquoketa River and North Fork of the Maquoketa River in Jackson County. The master plan provides a future vision for river recreation in Jackson County and identifies improvements to river access, parking, safety and more.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, participants will have the option to take a guided paddling trip down the river from Canton to Royertown Access. Participants must provide their own canoe or kayak and life jackets. Jackson County Conservation staff will provide shuttling service. Registration for the paddle is required. Contact Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa. gov to register for the event.

Learn more about this new water trail, including a map, on the DNR webpage at www.iowadnr.gov/paddling.