Reimagining Urban Style Excellence: Welcome To The New Era Of Black Triadd Clothing

US, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Triadd Clothing Is Back and Better Than Ever!

Since 2017, the urban fashion scene has been missing an integral piece: Black Triadd Clothing. Founded by the late Kendell Nichols, Black Triadd Clothing was a community influencer company that aimed to create jobs for the families and kids in the urban communities. Tragically, Nichols passed away in 2017 leaving a void in the fashion world.

But now, 6 years later, Black Triadd Clothing is back - this time under the guidance of Nichols' younger brother, Terrell Horne. With his mission to honor Nichols' legacy, Horne has relaunched and rebranded Black Triadd Clothing with a focus on creating jobs for those in large urban areas, as well as smaller cities, pushing creative boundaries never seen before in the fashion industry.

Horne's goal is to ensure that Black Triadd Clothing becomes one of the top brands in the market today. He plans to do this by bringing unique designs and ideas to life with bold colors and patterns that will appeal to a wide range of customers. The team is already hard at work sourcing sustainable fabrics and working with local tailors to provide customers with quality pieces at an affordable price point.

The fashion label has released several seasonal collections so far. From everyday nine-to-fivers and families looking for polished clothing, to teens and youths looking for trending fashion, Black Triadd Clothing offers a wide range of options at amazing pocket-friendly prices.

Additionally, Horne is also a certified shoe designer. His latest design, Tha Pyramid 1’s ‘The Jokers’ is now available at their online store.

To learn more about Black Triadd Clothing and to shop their pieces, visit www.blacktriaddstore.shop.

Terrell Horne
Black Triadd Clothing
Blacktriaddclothing@gmail.com

