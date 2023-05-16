Jeroen Tas Joins Meytier’s Strategic Advisory Board
Meytier welcomes Jeroen Tas to the company's Strategic Advisory Board to help drive the next stage of growth.
Meytier, an AI-enabled, smart hiring and talent intelligence platform that enables companies to hire equitably using unbiased intelligence, is proud to announce that Jeroen Tas has joined Meytier's Strategic Advisory Board.
Jeroen brings over 35 years of global experience as an entrepreneur and senior executive in the healthcare, information technology and financial services industries. He provides an exceptional perspective to Meytier’s company strategy to build a future-ready platform for talent acquisition, intelligence, and internal mobility for enterprises.
His experience as an innovation leader who applies his entrepreneurship, experience in large-scale digital transformation, and expertise in information technology (Cloud, AI, IoT, robotics, cyber security) to transform and grow businesses will help Meytier advance its mission to equitable hiring at scale through an analytics and technology led solution.
"Jeroen is a visionary who we deeply admire, and we are elated to welcome him to Meytier," said Rena Nigam, Founder & CEO, Meytier. "A seasoned innovator with valuable industry experience and insight into the technology world, Jeroen brings an entrepreneurial spirit and leadership to the Meytier Advisory Board. We look forward to his vision and expertise in inspiring us to innovate and create a positive impact in our ecosystem."
"Meytier’s platform approach for equitable hiring is an important need for enterprises that recognize the importance of a diverse talent base." said Jeroen Tas. "I'm excited to work with this global team to help them scale their company and advance their unique offering which has already received great traction with leading organizations. "
About Jeroen Tas
Jeroen was the former Chief Innovation & Strategy Officer at Royal Philips (NYSE:PHG;AMS:PHIA). At Philips, Jeroen advanced the development of digital health solutions that provide connected patient-centric care and support providers, hospitals and our global health systems to achieve better outcomes from healthy living to home care.
He co-founded and served as President, COO and vice-chairman of the Board for MphasiS, an IT and Business Processing Outsourcing company with revenues of $1+ billion, which was acquired by HP in 2006. From 2007 to 2008 he was Vice President and General Manager at EDS, responsible for the global competency centers.
As a serial innovator, Jeroen has been recognized with several awards such as Accenture Innovation Award 2015 - Corporate Innovator of the Year, European CIO of the Year Award - 2014, World International Congress' 2014 CIO Leadership Award, NASSCOM Global CIO Award - 2014 and E&Y Entrepreneur of the Year - 2004. Jeroen also holds a Master's Degree in Computer Science and Business Administration from the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam.
About Meytier
Meytier, founded in 2019, is an AI-enabled, smart hiring and talent intelligence platform that enables companies to hire the right people, for the right job, at the right time, using unbiased intelligence that allows them to do it in an equitable manner. For job seekers, Meytier widens the gate by discovering hidden potential, through unbiased screening and coaching, to level up and advance their careers.
Meytier works with over 55 Financial Services and Tech companies across North America, UK, and India to help them access more diverse, untapped talent pools and hire more equitably through:
(1) a platform as-a-service model to hire through the platform with a special focus on improving diversity in their workforce.
(2) as a SaaS based Talent Research & Intelligence Platform (TRIP) to assess their own hiring pipelines, access job description analytics, and / or internal mobility use cases.
About the Meytier Talent Research & Intelligence Platform (TRIP)
- Addresses equitable hiring through all steps of the process: sourcing, job specs, screening, matching, and end to end experience for stakeholder and candidates.
- Provides rich analytics around job descriptions, talent pool, talent brand, and hiring strategies. We help companies find candidates that they may have “missed” through traditional channels and screening technology and reimagine hiring managers’ view of talent to help them hire candidates to potential.
- Supports both sides of the equation by helping people, women and diverse cohorts in particular, position their skills, accomplishments, resumes, and experience more effectively.
- Helps improve end to end experience, time-to-hire, and hiring outcomes while reducing significant spend across internal efforts and external agencies through our subscription model.
