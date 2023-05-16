Items signed by Beethoven, John Adams, "Stonewall" Jackson, others are in University Archives' May 31st online auction

A scarce autograph letter in German and signed by Ludwig van Beethoven (as “Beethoven”), with musical content relating to his only opera, Fidelio (est. $80,000-$100,000).

John Adams wrote an autograph letter, signed and dated March 31, 1801, regarding the influence of Virginia Democrats (est. $7,000-$8,000).

Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson wrote a one-page autograph letter signed on June 29, 1861, as commander of the 1st Brigade of the Confederate Army, after his springtime raids against the vitally important Baltimore & Ohio Railroad (est. $12,000-$15,000).

There are three lots related to Albert Einstein in the sale. One is a remarkable script from the mid-1940s NBC TV series Your World Tomorrow, dramatizing Einstein’s discovery of E=MC2 and signed as “A. Einstein” (est. $40,000-$50,000).