The Houston Astros Partner with PointsVille to Launch Season Ticket Holder Loyalty Program in the MLB Ballpark App
Houston Astros and PointsVille announce partnership for the 2023 season, aim to offer STH's seamless way to earn, track and redeem loyalty points.
We know that Astros Season Ticket Holders are the most loyal in MLB and we chose PointsVille as our STH loyalty partner because they have a strong team and the right framework to support us.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houston Astros, reigning World Series Champions, and PointsVille, a leading loyalty management company, have announced a strategic partnership for the 2023 season, aimed at offering Astros Season Ticket Holders seamless, user-friendly experiences and an intuitive way for customers to earn, track and redeem loyalty points.
— PJ Keene, Houston Astros VP of Ticket Sales & Service
Astros Season Ticket Holders will now be able to access and discover points through events, fun games and campaigns within the Ballpark App. Season Ticket Holders will be able to redeem their points in the app for memorabilia, STH exclusive events and more.
The Houston Astros are the proud reigning World Series Champions. Since their inception in 1962, the franchise has been dedicated to serving one of the largest fan bases in the country with incredible experiences, both for fans from across the Greater Houston area and for those hailing from around the nation.
“Here in Houston, we always look for ways to continue to add value to our Season Ticket Holders and their experience. We know that Astros Season Ticket Holders are the most loyal in MLB and we chose PointsVille as our STH loyalty partner because they have a strong team and the right framework to support us in providing that championship experience to all of our Season Ticket Holders,” said PJ Keene, Houston Astros VP of Ticket Sales & Service
"PointsVille evolves the way sports venues, sponsors and technology companies interact with fans, users, sponsors and venues. As a loyalty partner to MLB teams and 100+ leading brands, we are especially excited to onboard the World Champion Houston Astros into our ecosystem as we continue to bring value to teams, fans and sponsors." said Gabor Gurbacs, founder and CEO of PointsVille.
Find out more about the partnership between PointsVille and the Houston Astros on Twitter Spaces on Friday May 19, 2023 using this link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1kvKpmODYNOGE?s=20
About PointsVille
PointsVille offers a full-service gamified loyalty and fan engagement platform that enriches fan and visitor experiences through its immersive loyalty wallet, augmented reality (AR) experiences, exclusive rewards, and an easy-to-navigate loyalty management system.
